Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump claims China supports open Strait of Hormuz, no weapons to Iran.

China agreed not to send weapons to Iran, Trump stated.

Trump visits China next month to discuss trade, regional issues.

China prioritizes Hormuz stability due to significant energy dependence.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that China is supporting Washington’s efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, asserting that Beijing has agreed not to supply weapons to Iran amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said China was “very happy” with his decision to “permanently” open the vital shipping route, adding that the move was intended to benefit not only the United States but also the global community.

Claims on China-Iran Ties, Cooperation with Beijing

“They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran… We are working together smartly and very well,” Trump wrote, suggesting closer coordination between Washington and Beijing.

He also indicated that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to host him during an upcoming visit, describing the anticipated meeting in informal terms and framing the relationship as cooperative despite broader geopolitical tensions.

Trump’s remarks come a day after he said Xi would prefer an end to the Iran conflict, signalling Beijing’s interest in de-escalation.

High-Stakes Visit to China Next Month

Trump is scheduled to travel to China next month in what will be his first visit to the country in nearly eight years. The trip, previously delayed due to the Iran conflict, is being closely watched as tensions simmer across multiple fronts.

The expected summit between Trump and Xi is likely to address a wide range of issues, including trade disputes, tariffs, global supply chains, tensions over Taiwan, and the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

The meeting also comes amid allegations that China may have supported Iran during the conflict, claims Trump has warned could lead to “big problems”.

China’s Strategic Stakes in Hormuz

China remains Iran’s largest trading partner and a key buyer of its oil, with ties anchored in a long-term cooperation framework that includes Chinese investment in exchange for steady energy supplies.

This deep energy dependence has made stability in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments, a top priority for Beijing. Any disruption in the waterway could significantly impact Chinese imports, trade routes, and broader energy security.

Recent developments have underscored these risks. A China-bound oil tanker reportedly turned back following the US naval blockade, highlighting concerns over the safety of shipping lanes.

Beijing has largely called for a ceasefire and dialogue, while continuing economic engagement with Iran and opposing unilateral military escalation. Chinese officials have repeatedly warned that instability in the Strait could disrupt global markets and fuel inflationary pressures.