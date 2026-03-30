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HomeNewsIndiaCongress Block President Hacked To Death In Ludhiana, Party Chief Warring Slams Law And Order

Congress Block President Hacked To Death In Ludhiana, Party Chief Warring Slams Law And Order

Congress leader Parminder Tiwari was killed in Ludhiana, Punjab, after being attacked with an axe by two unidentified men. The attack occurred at rental quarters he owned.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 08:19 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Mar 29 (PTI) A local Congress leader was killed after he was attacked with an axe by two unidentified men on Sunday evening in Punjab's Ludhiana district, police said.

Block president of the Congress from Machhiwara, Parminder Tiwari, had put up rental quarters for the migrant workers.

Two unidentified men came on a motorcycle and attacked Tiwari while he was sitting on a chair. He suffered severe head injuries, said SHO of Kum Kalan police station in Ludhiana, Paramdeep Singh.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, the SHO said.

"A case has been registered, and further investigations are on.

Efforts are on to nab the accused. The motive of the crime is under investigation," the SHO told PTI over the phone.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann government over the incident, alleging Punjab's law and order situation continues to deteriorate.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the daylight murder of our Block President from Machiwara Sahib, Parminder Tiwari ji. He was a hardworking and integral part of the @INCPunjab family, and his loss is deeply felt. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief," Warring said in a post on X.

"Punjab's law and order situation continues to deteriorate, yet the @AAPPunjab government remains asleep at the helm," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, said, "The cold-blooded assassination of our Block President Parminder Tiwari ji in broad daylight at Machiwara Sahib is not just murder, it's a damning indictment of Punjab's descent into lawlessness".

"A dedicated Congress worker who gave his life to public service has been killed while @BhagwantMann's government sits in shameful silence. My deepest condolences to his family, who have lost not just a loved one," Bajwa said in a post on X. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
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Bhagwant Mann AAP CONGRESS Punjab News
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