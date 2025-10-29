Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaManusmriti At The Core Of New Labour Policy? Congress Says It’s A Step Backward

Manusmriti At The Core Of New Labour Policy? Congress Says It’s A Step Backward

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the policy reflects the ideological leanings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Union government’s new draft labour policy has ignited a political storm for drawing “inspiration” from ancient Hindu texts such as the Manusmriti, which codified caste hierarchy. The draft National Labour and Employment Policy, prepared by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, refers to labour as rajdharma, the sovereign’s duty, and portrays work as a sacred moral obligation within the “Indic worldview”. However, experts and opposition leaders argue that invoking the Manusmriti contradicts the principles of workers’ rights, fair wages, and social justice enshrined in the Constitution.

The draft policy notes that social norms perceive labour as a moral and sacred duty that upholds social harmony, economic well-being, and collective prosperity.

“In the Indic worldview, work is not merely a means of livelihood but a contribution to the broader order of dharma (righteous duty). This perspective recognises every worker, whether an artisan, farmer, teacher, or industrial labourer, as an essential participant in the cycle of social creation,” the policy said.

It further references ancient Hindu texts such as the Manusmriti, asserting that these scriptures articulated the ethos of rajdharma, the sovereign’s duty to ensure justice, fair wages, and protection of workers from exploitation.

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi government of returning to the principles of the Manusmriti through the new draft policy. The party claimed that the document promotes the text as the moral foundation of labour governance, undermining modern democratic values.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the policy reflects the ideological leanings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he alleged had “attacked the Constitution soon after it was adopted”.

“The Modi Government’s draft Shram Shakti Niti 2025, released earlier this month for public feedback, explicitly claims that the Manusmriti embeds ‘the moral basis of labour governance within India’s civilisational fabric, centuries before the rise of modern labour law,’” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Also read
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Centre Manusmriti Labour Policy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
India
President Murmu Poses With Rafale Pilot Falsely Claimed To Have Been Captured By Pakistan
President Murmu Poses With Rafale Pilot Falsely Claimed To Have Been Captured By Pakistan
Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
World
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget