Heavy Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night left more than 100 people dead, including women and children, according to Gaza’s civil defence and hospital officials. The strikes, the deadliest since the October 10 ceasefire began, have raised fears of the truce collapsing amid renewed hostilities.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered “powerful strikes” on Gaza, accusing Hamas of breaching the ceasefire agreement. In response, Hamas announced it would delay returning the body of another hostage.

Local hospitals reported a rising death toll as casualties poured in overnight. Mohammed Abu Selmia, director of Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, said 21 bodies were received, among them seven women and six children. “The toll is expected to climb as many of the 45 wounded, including 20 children, are in critical condition,” he told The Associated Press.

The Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah reported at least 10 deaths, including three women and six children, following two Israeli strikes. In Khan Younis, Nasser Hospital said it had received 20 bodies, 13 of them children and two women. Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza reported 30 more fatalities, including 14 children.

According to officials from these four hospitals cited by The Associated Press, at least 39 children were among those killed in the overnight bombardments.

The death toll rose over 100, as per Gaza’s civil defence and hospital officials, news agency AFP reported.

Netanyahu Orders Strikes After Ceasefire Breach Allegations

Netanyahu’s directive followed claims by an Israeli official that Hamas fighters had fired on Israeli forces in southern Gaza. Earlier this week, Hamas had handed over body parts, which Israel identified as partial remains of a hostage from the ongoing war. Netanyahu described this as a “clear violation” of the ceasefire, which obliges Hamas to return the remaining hostages.

Israeli officials also accused Hamas of staging the recovery of the remains, releasing a drone video they said showed the operation.

Hamas lies. They know where the remaining hostages are. Staged excavations are not only abusive - these violations endanger the ceasefire.



Drone footage shows Hamas moving & reburying body remains - then staging a false discovery for the Red Cross to witness. pic.twitter.com/PBtA7xSOo4 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 28, 2025

They also accused Hamas of killing a soldier. According to two U.S. officials who spoke anonymously to The Associated Press, Israel had informed Washington before launching the strikes.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated that its troops targeted “30 terrorists holding command positions within terrorist organisations” in Gaza. The military later reaffirmed its commitment to the truce but warned it would “respond firmly” to any breaches.

In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of strikes, in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were struck, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire in response to Hamas’ violations.



As part of the strikes, the… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 29, 2025

On the other hand, Hamas condemned “criminal bombardment” by Israel, which it deemed as a violation of the ceasefire pact. It also denied attacking Israeli soldiers and reaffirmed its commitment to the truce, CNN reported.

Trump Defends Israel’s Right to Retaliate

U.S. President Donald Trump, currently on a visit to Asia, defended Israel’s actions, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that the country “should hit back” when attacked. “They killed an Israeli soldier. So, the Israelis hit back, and they should hit back. When that happens they should hit,” Trump said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Pressed on whether Israel’s strikes might endanger the fragile ceasefire he brokered weeks earlier, Trump insisted, “Nothing is going to jeopardise that.”

He downplayed Hamas’s influence on Middle East peace efforts, calling it “a very small part of peace in the Middle East.” He added, “You have to understand, Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East and they have to behave. They’re on the rough side, but they said they would be good, and if they’re good, they’re going to be happy. And if they’re not good, they’re going to be terminated. Their lives will be terminated. And they understand that. And we have many countries that are willing to do that.”

Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed by Casualties

Hospitals across Gaza struggled to manage the influx of casualties. Ambulances and small trucks carrying bodies crowded entrances through the night. In Deir al-Balah, some victims were carried in on stretchers, others on mattresses.

“They struck right next to us, and we saw all the rubble on top of us and our young ones,” said a woman outside one of the hospitals, as quoted by AP's report.

As dawn broke, displaced residents sifted through the ruins of their tents, recovering bodies from the debris. Among them was a small child wrapped in a blanket. “What kind of a ceasefire is this?” asked survivor Amna Qrinawi, according to the report.