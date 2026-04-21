Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNew FASTag Guidelines: What Users Must Do To Avoid Blacklisting-All You Need To Know

New FASTag Guidelines: What Users Must Do To Avoid Blacklisting-All You Need To Know

New FASTag rules require users to verify vehicle details. Incorrect information may lead to blacklisting and disruption at toll plazas across highways.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This aims to improve accuracy and curb toll collection misuse.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued fresh guidelines to FASTag issuer banks, directing them to immediately verify vehicle registration numbers (VRNs) linked to all FASTags. The move aims to improve the accuracy and reliability of the electronic toll collection system, after authorities observed discrepancies between registered details and actual vehicle numbers. Banks have also been asked to blacklist FASTags with incorrect or invalid information, signalling a stricter approach to enforcement across India’s toll network.

Mandatory Verification Drive

Under the new directive, all banks issuing FASTags must carry out immediate validation of vehicle registration numbers associated with the tags. Any mismatch between the FASTag data and the vehicle’s actual number plate will require corrective action.

Authorities noted that inconsistencies in older or “legacy” FASTags had led to errors in toll collection and misuse of the system. As a result, banks are now required to identify such discrepancies and ensure that records are updated or corrected without delay.

The step is part of a broader effort to streamline toll operations and ensure smoother transactions for commuters on national highways.

Blacklisting Of Invalid FASTags

A key feature of the new rules is the requirement to blacklist FASTags linked to incorrect or unverifiable details. This means vehicles using such tags may face disruptions at toll plazas, including denial of access to FASTag lanes until the issue is resolved.

The move is expected to curb misuse, including cases where tags are linked to the wrong vehicles or used fraudulently. It also reinforces accountability among issuing banks, which are now responsible for maintaining accurate and verified records.

Push For A More Robust Toll System

The directive comes as part of NHAI’s wider push to strengthen India’s digital tolling infrastructure and prepare for advanced systems such as multi-lane free flow tolling. Accurate vehicle data is critical for such systems, which rely on automated identification rather than manual checks.

With stricter verification and enforcement, the government aims to enhance transparency, reduce errors and ensure seamless toll collection across the country’s highways.

Related Video

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Bhiwandi Thane, firefighting operation underway

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 21 Apr 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fastag Rules FASTag Users FASTag Rules Change
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
New FASTag Guidelines: What Users Must Do To Avoid Blacklisting-All You Need To Know
New FASTag Guidelines: What Users Must Do To Avoid Blacklisting-All You Need To Know
India
Civil Services Day: Leaders Laud Role Of Bureaucrats In Nation-Building
Civil Services Day: Leaders Laud Role Of Bureaucrats In Nation-Building
India
Congress Files Privilege Motion Against PM Modi Over ‘Casting Aspersions’ On MPs
Congress Files Privilege Motion Against PM Modi Over ‘Casting Aspersions’ On MPs
India
'Sat On MGR's Laps But Didn't Take Advantage...': Kamal Haasan Takes Dig At Vijay Over ‘MGR Successor’ Pitch
'Sat On MGR's Laps But Didn't Take Advantage...': Kamal Takes Dig At Vijay Over ‘MGR Successor’ Pitch
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Bhiwandi Thane, firefighting operation underway
Breaking: Trump signals renewed war threat on Iran as ceasefire deadline nears amid global criticism
Breaking: Iran-US talks deadlock deepens over five key issues as ceasefire pressure intensifies
BREAKING: Tension rises as Iran-US ceasefire nears end; Pakistan talks still unclear ahead of deadline
BIG BREAKING: Election Commission tightens polling rules; webcasting failure may trigger re-poll in constituencies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget