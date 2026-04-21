New FASTag Guidelines: What Users Must Do To Avoid Blacklisting-All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This aims to improve accuracy and curb toll collection misuse.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued fresh guidelines to FASTag issuer banks, directing them to immediately verify vehicle registration numbers (VRNs) linked to all FASTags. The move aims to improve the accuracy and reliability of the electronic toll collection system, after authorities observed discrepancies between registered details and actual vehicle numbers. Banks have also been asked to blacklist FASTags with incorrect or invalid information, signalling a stricter approach to enforcement across India’s toll network.

Mandatory Verification Drive

Under the new directive, all banks issuing FASTags must carry out immediate validation of vehicle registration numbers associated with the tags. Any mismatch between the FASTag data and the vehicle’s actual number plate will require corrective action.

Authorities noted that inconsistencies in older or “legacy” FASTags had led to errors in toll collection and misuse of the system. As a result, banks are now required to identify such discrepancies and ensure that records are updated or corrected without delay.

The step is part of a broader effort to streamline toll operations and ensure smoother transactions for commuters on national highways.

Blacklisting Of Invalid FASTags

A key feature of the new rules is the requirement to blacklist FASTags linked to incorrect or unverifiable details. This means vehicles using such tags may face disruptions at toll plazas, including denial of access to FASTag lanes until the issue is resolved.

The move is expected to curb misuse, including cases where tags are linked to the wrong vehicles or used fraudulently. It also reinforces accountability among issuing banks, which are now responsible for maintaining accurate and verified records.

Push For A More Robust Toll System

The directive comes as part of NHAI’s wider push to strengthen India’s digital tolling infrastructure and prepare for advanced systems such as multi-lane free flow tolling. Accurate vehicle data is critical for such systems, which rely on automated identification rather than manual checks.

With stricter verification and enforcement, the government aims to enhance transparency, reduce errors and ensure seamless toll collection across the country’s highways.