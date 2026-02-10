‘Never Thought Congress Would Stoop This Low’: Rijiju On Parliament Chaos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Congress of deliberately pushing its Members of Parliament, including women MPs, to the forefront with a planned intent to confront the Prime Minister inside the House.

In a strong statement, Rijiju said the opposition had allegedly planned to move towards the Prime Minister’s chair with banners, provoking a confrontation. He contrasted this with the BJP’s approach, stating that BJP leaders restrained their MPs while opposition leaders encouraged theirs to engage in confrontation.

“Think about the difference,” Rijiju said, adding that BJP leadership repeatedly instructed its MPs not to stoop to physical altercations. “We tell our MPs not to go down to their level and not to engage in scuffles.”

‘Entire Country Saw Congress MPs Crossing Limits’

Rijiju said the visuals witnessed inside Parliament were seen by the entire country, showing Congress MPs advancing aggressively.

“If Congress MPs had crossed the Prime Minister’s chair and moved ahead, what would Congress call that?” he asked. He asserted that the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi must apologise for the conduct of their MPs.

Who can justify such behaviors from the Honb'le MPs? The direction from our leadership was very clear that we must maintain the dignity of the house and no BJP MP should get into physical confrontation with the rude opposition MPs. https://t.co/bezzALc7D3 pic.twitter.com/iqy41Xd9vn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2026

“Otherwise, should we also free our MPs to engage in free boxing?” Rijiju remarked, adding that he had never imagined Congress would fall to such a low level.

Rijiju’s Post On X: ‘Dignity Of The House Must Be Maintained’

Backing his remarks, Kiren Rijiju posted on X, questioning the conduct of opposition MPs.

“Who can justify such behaviors from the Honb'le MPs? The direction from our leadership was very clear that we must maintain the dignity of the house and no BJP MP should get into physical confrontation with the rude opposition MPs,” Rijiju wrote.

‘We Restrained Our MPs To Prevent Ugly Scenes’

In another post, Rijiju said the Congress party appeared to be proud of what he described as degrading behaviour by its MPs.

“Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behavior by their MPs!! If we had not stopped all BJP MPs and allowed the Women MPs to confront Cong. MPs, it would have led to very ugly scene,” he said.

He emphasised that BJP exercised restraint out of respect for parliamentary traditions.

“We have very high consideration, to protect the dignity & sanctity of the Parliament,” Rijiju added.