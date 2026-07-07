Wayanad Landslide: Priyanka Gandhi Offers Condolences, Assures 'All Efforts Are On'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Landslide struck Wayanad, trapping people at Anakkompoyil–Meppadi tunnel project.

Extensive rescue operation underway; five injured, search for trapped continues.

Priyanka Gandhi appealed for public cooperation during ongoing relief efforts.

A large-scale rescue operation is underway in Kerala's Wayanad district after a landslide struck the Kalladi area near Meppady on Tuesday, disrupting work at the under-construction Anakkompoyil–Meppadi tunnel project and leaving several people feared trapped beneath the debris.

Reacting to the incident, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said rescue agencies and the state administration were working in coordination and urged the public to extend all possible support without hampering relief efforts.

Priyanka Gandhi: 'All Efforts Are On'

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said every possible effort was being made to rescue those still trapped.

All efforts are on to rescue those still trapped in the landslide. Respected CM, Shri. V D Satheesan is monitoring relief efforts himself, the police and NDRF have been at the site for some time, SDRF teams and civil defence volunteers have also reached.



We are all coordinating… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 7, 2026

"All efforts are on to rescue those still trapped in the landslide. Respected CM, Shri. V D Satheesan is monitoring relief efforts himself, the police and NDRF have been at the site for some time, SDRF teams and civil defence volunteers have also reached."

She added that coordination was underway with the district administration, Ministers T. Siddique and A.P. Anil Kumar, local party functionaries and the concerned agencies.

"We are all coordinating with the District administration, ministers T Siddique and AP Anil Kumar who are on their way from Thiruvanantapuram, local party functionaries and concerned agencies."

Expressing sympathy for the affected families, Priyanka Gandhi said, "My deepest condolences to those who have lost precious family members, we will be by your side through this terrible time and give you every support possible."

She also expressed hope for those still missing.

ALSO READ: Major Landslide Strikes Wayanad; Several Missing At Tunnel Project Site, 3 Dead

"Our prayers and hope for those who have still not been found, may they stay strong while rescue efforts attempt to reach them and may their loved ones who wait for them have courage at this painful moment."

Appealing for public cooperation, she urged people not to obstruct emergency operations.

"I appeal to UDF workers, functionaries and members of the public to provide all possible support while strictly following the administration's guidelines. At a time like this, we need to ensure that relief and rescue efforts are not hampered and we ensure all possible help without causing any distractions."

Rescue Operation Continues

The landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where construction was underway for the Anakkompoyil–Meppadi tunnel project. According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the landslide struck an area where workers associated with the project had been staying.

Emergency responders, including police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, rushed to the site, while local residents joined the rescue operation.

Before official rescue teams reached the location, local residents managed to pull at least three people to safety from the debris.

Casualties, Injuries And Ongoing Search

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), five people sustained injuries in the incident. As of now, authorities have not reported any deaths.

The landslide also damaged several vehicles used to transport workers involved in the tunnel construction project.

Authorities said the affected area includes residential houses and homestays, raising concerns that additional people could still be trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue teams continue extensive search operations while carefully removing debris and assessing the stability of the surrounding area to prevent further risks.

Wayanad District Collector and Minister T. Siddique are overseeing the rescue operation and coordinating with emergency agencies at the site.

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