Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDrug Controller Orders Nationwide Crackdown After MP Cough Syrup Deaths, IMA Protests Doctor’s Arrest

Drug Controller Orders Nationwide Crackdown After MP Cough Syrup Deaths, IMA Protests Doctor’s Arrest

Following the deaths of 20 children, India's CDSCO directed states to increase medicine testing and monitoring, enforcing existing rules for raw materials and finished products.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After the tragic deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh linked to contaminated cough syrup, India’s top drug regulator has directed all states and Union Territories to step up testing and monitoring of medicines before they reach the market.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Wednesday issued fresh instructions to state drug controllers, stressing strict compliance with existing rules for testing raw materials and finished pharmaceutical products.

The move follows reports from Chhindwara, where children who consumed Coldrif cough syrup suffered acute kidney failure, leading to multiple fatalities.

CDSCO Issues Fresh Directive

In its order, the CDSCO highlighted that under the Drugs Rules, particularly Rule 74(c) and Rule 78(c)(ii), license holders must ensure that every batch of raw material and final product is tested in approved laboratories, with proper records maintained as per Schedule U.

The regulator asked state authorities to enforce compliance through inspections and circulars, while also ensuring that pharmaceutical companies adopt robust vendor qualification systems and procure raw materials only from trusted, authorised suppliers.

IMA Slams Arrest of Paediatrician

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has raised objections to the arrest of a senior paediatrician in connection with the case, calling for urgent systemic reforms in drug quality monitoring instead of scapegoating doctors.

Dr Pravin Soni, a government paediatrician who also runs a private clinic in Parasia town, was arrested on Saturday night following an FIR filed by local health officer Dr Ankit Sallam. The complaint also named the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer of Coldrif syrup.

Two other doctors, Dr Amit Thakur and Dr Aman Siddiqui, have been listed in the seven-page FIR lodged at Parasia police station.

The FIR invokes Sections 105 and 276 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and drug adulteration, along with Section 27A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which covers the sale and manufacture of spurious medicines. The charges carry penalties ranging from 10 years in prison to life imprisonment.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cough Syrup Deaths MP News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
Election 2025
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
Election 2025
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport: 10 Facts About India's Largest Greenfield Aviation Project
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget