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English NewsNewsIndiaMonsoon Session: 'Govt Is At It Again,' Kharge Writes To PM Modi Over Delimitation Bill

Monsoon Session: 'Govt Is At It Again,' Kharge Writes To PM Modi Over Delimitation Bill

Mallikarjun Kharge has urged PM Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting before reintroducing the Delimitation Bill in Parliament.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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  • Congress plans strong opposition and engagement with other parties.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to convene an all-party meeting before reintroducing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes delimitation and an increase in Lok Sabha seats. Citing media reports that the government may table the revised Bill during Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning July 20, Kharge said political parties must be given adequate time to study the proposed changes and discuss them before they are brought before Parliament.

Kharge Seeks Consensus

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Kharge said the Congress had repeatedly requested the government to hold an all-party meeting on the proposed delimitation exercise and related constitutional changes, but those appeals had gone unanswered.

He noted that the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 had failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha when it was introduced on April 17.

Referring to reports that the government intends to reintroduce the legislation during the upcoming Monsoon Session, Kharge urged the Centre to first share the revised proposals with political parties.

He said the Opposition should be given sufficient time to examine the proposed amendments before they are debated in Parliament.

Also Read: Congress Backs Wangchuk, Urges Him To End Fast While Pressing For Pradhan's Resignation

Congress Gears Up For Opposition

The Congress has decided to strongly oppose the delimitation Bill if it is reintroduced during the Monsoon Session.

The party also plans to raise several other issues, including the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple, examination paper leaks, the government's ethanol policy and India's foreign policy, while pressing the Centre for detailed discussions and responses.

According to the Congress, the ruling NDA does not have the numbers required to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass a constitutional amendment in the Lok Sabha. Even so, the party said it is engaging with other Opposition parties to maintain unity on key legislative issues.

The party's parliamentary strategy was finalised at a meeting held at Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh and other senior party leaders, who discussed the Opposition's approach ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning on July 20.

Also Read: Punjab Cong Rift Deepens: Channi Says Raja Warring Can't Unite Leaders

Before You Go

BREAKING: UP Action Intensifies Against Azam Khan's Jauhar University Over Alleged Illegal Structures

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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Parliament Monsoon Session PM Modi Kharge Delimitation Bill
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