Monsoon Session: 'Govt Is At It Again,' Kharge Writes To PM Modi Over Delimitation Bill

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress plans strong opposition and engagement with other parties.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to convene an all-party meeting before reintroducing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes delimitation and an increase in Lok Sabha seats. Citing media reports that the government may table the revised Bill during Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning July 20, Kharge said political parties must be given adequate time to study the proposed changes and discuss them before they are brought before Parliament.

Kharge Seeks Consensus

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Kharge said the Congress had repeatedly requested the government to hold an all-party meeting on the proposed delimitation exercise and related constitutional changes, but those appeals had gone unanswered.

My letter to the PM Modi, once again requesting him to convene an All Party Meeting to discuss the Government’s revise proposals on Delimitation etc.



All of March and April, 2026, I had been writing to Hon'ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs requesting that the Union… pic.twitter.com/FidK3kDSek — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 16, 2026

He noted that the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 had failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha when it was introduced on April 17.

Referring to reports that the government intends to reintroduce the legislation during the upcoming Monsoon Session, Kharge urged the Centre to first share the revised proposals with political parties.

He said the Opposition should be given sufficient time to examine the proposed amendments before they are debated in Parliament.

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Congress Gears Up For Opposition

The Congress has decided to strongly oppose the delimitation Bill if it is reintroduced during the Monsoon Session.

The party also plans to raise several other issues, including the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple, examination paper leaks, the government's ethanol policy and India's foreign policy, while pressing the Centre for detailed discussions and responses.

According to the Congress, the ruling NDA does not have the numbers required to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass a constitutional amendment in the Lok Sabha. Even so, the party said it is engaging with other Opposition parties to maintain unity on key legislative issues.

The party's parliamentary strategy was finalised at a meeting held at Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh and other senior party leaders, who discussed the Opposition's approach ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning on July 20.

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