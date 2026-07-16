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English NewsNewsIndiaPunjab Cong Rift Deepens: Channi Says Raja Warring Can't Unite Leaders

Punjab Cong Rift Deepens: Channi Says Raja Warring Can't Unite Leaders

According to sources, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told K.C. Venugopal during the meeting that Raja Warring cannot keep all party leaders united.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senior Punjab Congress leaders met to address internal discord.
  • K.C. Venugopal chaired crucial discussions involving several state leaders.
  • Channi stated Raja Warring cannot effectively unite all party members.

A crucial meeting of senior Punjab Congress leaders is underway at the party headquarters as the leadership attempts to resolve internal differences within the state unit.

The meeting is being chaired by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and includes several leaders who have expressed dissatisfaction with the current state leadership.

Channi Raises Concerns Over Raja Warring

According to sources, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told K.C. Venugopal during the meeting that Raja Warring cannot keep all party leaders united.

"Raja Warring cannot take everyone along. If Raja Warring remains the party president during the elections, it will make things more difficult," Channi said during the meeting.

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He added, "My objective is for the Congress to win the elections. But Raja Warring cannot unite all the leaders."

Senior Leaders Attend Meeting

Sources said the meeting is being attended by Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Pargat Singh.

At the time of reporting, the meeting was still in progress, with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa presenting his views before the party leadership.

Congress Seeks To Resolve Punjab Infighting

The meeting was convened at the Congress headquarters to find a solution to the ongoing internal discord within the Punjab unit.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and senior leader Pargat Singh were among those who arrived for the discussions.

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Before You Go

BREAKING: UP Action Intensifies Against Azam Khan's Jauhar University Over Alleged Illegal Structures

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary purpose of the Congress meeting in Punjab?

The meeting aims to resolve internal differences and ongoing infighting within the Punjab unit of the Congress party. It was convened to find a solution to the current discord.

Who is chairing the crucial meeting of Punjab Congress leaders?

The meeting is being chaired by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal. He is overseeing the discussions to address the internal issues.

What concern did Charanjit Singh Channi raise during the meeting?

Channi told K.C. Venugopal that Raja Warring cannot unite all party leaders. He stated that Warring's presidency during elections would make things more difficult for the Congress.

Which senior Punjab Congress leaders are attending the meeting?

Senior leaders attending include Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjeet Singh, and Pargat Singh. Several leaders who have expressed dissatisfaction are present.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aicc Rahul Gandhi KC Venugopal SONIA GANDHI : Rahul Gandhi Punjab Congress Meeting
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