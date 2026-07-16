Punjab Cong Rift Deepens: Channi Says Raja Warring Can't Unite Leaders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senior Punjab Congress leaders met to address internal discord.

K.C. Venugopal chaired crucial discussions involving several state leaders.

Channi stated Raja Warring cannot effectively unite all party members.

A crucial meeting of senior Punjab Congress leaders is underway at the party headquarters as the leadership attempts to resolve internal differences within the state unit.

The meeting is being chaired by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and includes several leaders who have expressed dissatisfaction with the current state leadership.

Channi Raises Concerns Over Raja Warring

According to sources, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told K.C. Venugopal during the meeting that Raja Warring cannot keep all party leaders united.

"Raja Warring cannot take everyone along. If Raja Warring remains the party president during the elections, it will make things more difficult," Channi said during the meeting.

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He added, "My objective is for the Congress to win the elections. But Raja Warring cannot unite all the leaders."

Senior Leaders Attend Meeting

Sources said the meeting is being attended by Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Pargat Singh.

At the time of reporting, the meeting was still in progress, with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa presenting his views before the party leadership.

Congress Seeks To Resolve Punjab Infighting

The meeting was convened at the Congress headquarters to find a solution to the ongoing internal discord within the Punjab unit.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and senior leader Pargat Singh were among those who arrived for the discussions.

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