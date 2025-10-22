'Set House On Fire, Tortured Wife, Mother': Ex-Punjab DGP's Big Claim Amid Son's 'Murder' Case

Hours after Haryana Police booked former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, former minister Razia Sultana, in connection with the alleged death of their son Aqil Akhtar, the retired IPS officer dismissed the allegations on Friday.

What Did Mohammad Mustafa Say?

Speaking to media, Mustafa said, “The registration of an FIR absolutely does not mean that someone’s guilt has been proven. The real investigation will begin now after the FIR is registered, and in a few days, the truth will come out before the public.”

Aqil’s Death And Initial Investigation

Aqil, 35, was found unconscious at his Sector 4 residence in Panchkula and declared dead at a hospital. Initially, police ruled out foul play and handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem. The case gained momentum following social media posts and videos in which Aqil made explosive claims about his family, prompting a complaint by Shamshudeen Chaudhary of Malerkotla, Punjab, and the subsequent FIR.

Allegations Against Aqil’s Family

The FIR names former DGP Mustafa, Razia Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law in connection with Aqil’s death. Aqil had alleged in August videos that his father was involved in an illicit relationship with his wife, Zainab, and claimed threats from his family. He also accused his mother and sister of conspiring against him to falsely imprison or harm him.

Mustafa Claims Son Was Addicted, Psychotic

In response, Mustafa described his son as a long-term drug addict and psychotic. “He died after injecting buprenorphine in overdose as per the initial police probe. For 18 years since 2007, we were getting him treated for addiction including at PGIMER Chandigarh, but he would relapse. He had even set our house on fire once,” Mustafa said.

Aqil Akhtar, Son of Ex DGP of Punjab, IPS Mohammad Mustafa alleged that his father is having an illicit relationship with his Daughter in Law Zainab. Later Aqil was found dead in mysterious circumstances. Mustafa is claiming that his son was a drug addictpic.twitter.com/KTWiJamibP https://t.co/N4kB6YBART — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) October 22, 2025

The former DGP added that Aqil’s addiction started during his school years at Welham Boys’ School in Dehradun and worsened through multiple schools in Chandigarh. “Due to psychosis, he started imagining things, harassed his wife and mother for money for drugs, and attacked our security staff and even cops in Chandigarh,” Mustafa said.

Mustafa said the family had been attempting to manage Aqil’s addiction within their home but had eventually rented a separate residence for his wife and their two children. “My grandson went into depression seeing how his mother was tortured by my son. Those raising a finger at my daughter-in-law have no idea what she has been through,” he said, emphasising that the family’s efforts to treat Aqil are well documented.

Twist In The Case

The twist came with Chaudhary’s press conference, highlighting Aqil’s social media posts alleging family misconduct. Aqil had labelled himself as mentally unstable and claimed he was confined to a rehabilitation centre against his will. Later videos showed Aqil retracting some of his earlier statements, attributing them to his mental illness, though he continued to express fear of being harmed.

Police And SIT Investigation

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Srishti Gupta confirmed the FIR and stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an ACP-rank officer has been constituted. “The SIT will investigate with an open mind and without prejudice, ensuring no guilty person is spared and no innocent person suffers,” she said.

Mohammad Mustafa retired as Punjab DGP in 2021 and later joined the Congress. His wife, Razia Sultana, is a three-time MLA from Malerkotla and served as a cabinet minister from 2017 to 2022.