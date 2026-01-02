Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldSeveral Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports

Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports

Clashes between protesters and security forces intensified, with conflicting reports on casualties.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Several people were killed during violent unrest in Iran on Thursday as the country witnessed its most widespread protests in three years, triggered by worsening economic conditions and a sharp fall in the national currency. Iranian media outlets and human rights groups reported fatalities across multiple provinces, signalling a dangerous escalation in demonstrations that began earlier this week.

The semi-official Fars news agency said three protesters were killed and at least 17 others injured during an attack on a police station in Lorestan province in western Iran. According to the report, protesters stormed police headquarters around 6 pm local time, clashing with security forces and setting several police vehicles on fire.

Clashes Reported From West To Central Iran

Fars and Kurdish rights group Hengaw also reported deaths in Lordegan, a city in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province. Authorities separately confirmed one death in the western city of Kuhdasht, while Hengaw said another person was killed in Isfahan province in central Iran.

The confrontations marked a sharp intensification of protests that have spread since Sunday, when shopkeepers and merchants began demonstrating against the government’s handling of a rapid currency slide and soaring prices. Inflation in Iran has remained above 40%, severely eroding purchasing power and fuelling public anger.

Fars reported that two people were killed in Lordegan during clashes between security forces and what it described as armed protesters, after earlier saying several had died. Hengaw, however, said multiple people were killed or wounded there by security forces.

Conflicting Accounts And Mounting Pressure

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said one member of its affiliated Basij volunteer paramilitary force was killed in Kuhdasht and another 13 were injured. The Guards accused demonstrators of exploiting the protests to carry out violence. Hengaw disputed the official account, identifying the deceased as Amirhossam Khodayari Fard and saying he was a protester who was killed by security forces.

Hengaw also reported that a protester was shot dead on Wednesday in Isfahan province. Additional demonstrations were held on Thursday in Marvdasht, in southern Fars province, according to activist news outlet HRANA. Hengaw said detentions were reported a day earlier in the western provinces of Kermanshah, Khuzestan and Hamedan.

The unrest comes at a critical moment for Iran’s clerical leadership, which is struggling under the weight of Western sanctions and a fragile economy. The pressure has been compounded by Israeli and US airstrikes in June that targeted Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure, as well as senior military figures.

Tehran has responded with a combination of security measures and calls for engagement. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Thursday that authorities would hold direct talks with representatives of trade unions and merchants, though she offered no further details.

The Basij, a volunteer paramilitary force loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, said those involved in the violence in Kuhdasht were “taking advantage of the atmosphere of popular protests,” underscoring the growing tension between the state and an increasingly restless public.

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Protests Iran
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
World
Around 40 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Swiss Ski Resort, Dozens Seriously Injured
Around 40 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Swiss Ski Resort, Dozens Seriously Injured
Cities
‘She Was Waiting For An Auto’: Sister Recounts Night Before Faridabad Gang Rape
‘She Was Waiting For An Auto’: Sister Recounts Night Before Faridabad Gang Rape
World
Another Hindu Man Lynched, Set On Fire In Bangladesh: Reports
Another Hindu Man Lynched, Set On Fire In Bangladesh: Reports
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget