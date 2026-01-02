Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘Not Just For Billionaires...': Mamdani Sets Tone For Democratic Socialist Rule After Taking Oath As NYC Mayor

Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as New York City mayor, pledging bold, progressive governance focused on affordability and empowering working families.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 07:51 AM (IST)

Zohran Mamdani was formally sworn in as New York City’s mayor on Thursday, marking the beginning of a new administration that promises to push the boundaries of progressive governance in America’s largest city. Taking the oath on the steps of City Hall, the Democrat aligned with the party’s democratic socialist wing laid out an ambitious vision focused on affordability, equity, and a more assertive role for government.

A Victory With National Implications

Mamdani’s rise to the mayor’s office follows his decisive win in last November’s election, a result that has reverberated well beyond city limits. Political observers say the outcome could influence strategies and narratives heading into the next round of midterm elections, particularly as Democrats and Republicans battle for control of Congress, as per reports.

Supporters within his party see his victory as proof that bold, left-leaning ideas can resonate with urban voters, while critics on the right portray him as emblematic of a broader ideological shift.

A Day Of Ceremony and Symbolism

After spending part of his first night in office working, Mamdani returned to City Hall by taxi for a larger public inauguration ceremony. The event carried added symbolism as Senator Bernie Sanders, a longtime inspiration for the new mayor, administered the oath of office for a second time. In front of a large crowd, Mamdani embraced a message of courage and resolve, rejecting the idea that government should retreat from public life.

Instead, he underscored his belief that City Hall must actively use its authority to improve daily life for residents—even if every effort does not succeed.

Centering Working New Yorkers

Throughout the ceremony, speakers repeatedly returned to a core theme of Mamdani’s campaign: easing the strain of New York’s high cost of living. In his address, Mamdani highlighted workers who keep the city running, from construction laborers in heavy boots to food vendors enduring long hours, and cooks blending countless spices behind the scenes. These everyday New Yorkers, he said, would be at the heart of his agenda.

“I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as one,” he reiterated, adding that he would not compromise his principles for fear of being labeled “radical”, as per a report on Reuters.

He said that they would answer to all New Yorkers, not to any billionaire or oligarch who thought they could buy their democracy.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 07:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
New York Zohran Mamdani
