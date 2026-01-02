Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities1 Killed As BJP, Congress Workers Clash Over Banner In Karnataka’s Ballari

1 Killed As BJP, Congress Workers Clash Over Banner In Karnataka's Ballari

One person died in Ballari after clashes between supporters of Congress and BJP MLAs over a banner dispute, prompting police action and serious allegations.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 08:27 AM (IST)

A violent confrontation between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy left one person dead in Ballari, Karnataka, on Thursday, triggering heavy police deployment and raising serious political allegations. According to police, the clash erupted over the installation of a political banner and rapidly escalated into widespread violence.

Banner Row Sparks Street Clash

Police officials said the incident began when supporters of Gali Janardhan Reddy objected to a banner placed by followers of Bharath Reddy outside Janardhan Reddy’s residence. What initially appeared to be a verbal dispute soon turned physical, with both groups allegedly engaging in stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated quickly, creating panic in the area and drawing large crowds, reported PTI.

As tensions mounted, police teams rushed to the spot to restore order. However, officers reportedly came under attack as stones were hurled not only at rival supporters but also at law enforcement personnel. With the confrontation spiralling out of control, police were forced to escalate their response.

Police Action Amid Escalating Violence

Authorities said that when appeals to disperse the crowd failed, police resorted to a lathi charge and fired teargas shells to regain control. The violence coincided with preparations for the unveiling of a Valmiki statue scheduled for January 3, adding to the sensitivity of the situation in Ballari.

During the chaos, rumours spread that a person had been killed in police firing. Officials, however, did not confirm any such death, stating only that one fatality occurred during the violence. Videos that surfaced on social media further inflamed tensions, showing a private gunman allegedly firing shots into the air as clashes intensified.

To prevent further escalation, police deployed additional forces across the city, tightened security, and maintained a heavy presence in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure.

Janardhan Reddy Makes Serious Allegations

Later in the day, Gali Janardhan Reddy addressed the media and made explosive claims against his political rival. He alleged that Congress MLA Bharath Reddy, Bharath’s aide Satish Reddy, and Bharath’s father Nara Suryanarayana Reddy had conspired to assassinate him, as per a report India Today. According to Janardhan Reddy, the banner dispute was merely a cover for a larger plot.

He further claimed that upon his return from Gangavathi, gunmen linked to Satish Reddy opened fire outside his residence as soon as he stepped out of his vehicle. Police have not publicly responded to these allegations, stating that investigations are ongoing and all aspects of the incident are being examined.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Ballari
Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
