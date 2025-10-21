Anti-Corruption Watchdog Lokpal Wants 7 BMW Cars, Each Costing Rs 70 Lakh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The country’s top anti-corruption watchdog, the Lokpal of India, has invited bids to purchase seven luxury BMW sedans, each worth Rs 70 lakh, sparking sharp criticism from activists and opposition leaders. A notification dated 16 October states that “the Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 Series Li Cars to the Lokpal of India”. The plan, which includes seven days of training for drivers and staff, has triggered outrage online, with many calling it ironic for an anti-graft body to seek such expensive vehicles.

The Lokpal, India’s anti-corruption ombudsman, has floated the tender to procure one BMW car for each of its seven members, including the Chairperson, former Supreme Court Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar. Each vehicle is estimated to cost around Rs 70 lakh.

According to the tender notice, the offers will remain valid for 90 days from the date of opening. Media reports also said the carmaker BMW will be asked to provide a week-long training programme to the Lokpal’s drivers and staff. The training will cover familiarisation with the cars’ electronic systems and operations.

The move has been met with widespread backlash online. Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was among the first to criticise the anti-corruption body, accusing the government of having “ground to dust” the Lokpal “by appointing servile members who are not bothered by graft and are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying 70L BMW cars for themselves!”

The institution of Lokpal has been ground to dust by the Modi govt, by keeping it vacant for many years & then appointing servile members who are not bothered by graft & are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying 70L BMW cars for themselves! pic.twitter.com/AEEE2gPMtp — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 21, 2025

The Congress’ youth wing also weighed in, declaring, “The institution of Lokpal, once a symbol of accountability, lies in ruins... Why is the government buying luxury foreign cars for a body that is missing key appointments?”

Social media users echoed similar sentiments, expressing disbelief and sarcasm over the watchdog’s choice of vehicles. One user wrote, “They (are) buying a car worth Rs 70 lakh. They can even buy a Rolls Royce worth Rs 12 crore... but they are not, because they are simple, down-to-earth people. That is why they went for BMW instead...”

The Lokpal has not yet issued a statement responding to the criticism over its proposed luxury car purchase.