HomeElection 2025'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status

'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status

He also promised insurance coverage worth Rs 5 lakh for all community mobilisers, stating, “All Jeevika Didis will get insurance worth Rs 5 lakh.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday pledged to make all Jeevika Community Mobilisers (CMs), popularly called ‘Jeevika Didis’, permanent government employees with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 if the INDI-alliance forms the next state government.

Speaking to agencies in Patna, Yadav said, “All of you are aware that injustice was done to the Jeevika Didis under this government. Once we form our government, Jeevika CM Didis will be made permanent and a salary of Rs 30,000 per month will be given to them.”

Interest-Free Loans And Insurance Coverage

In addition to permanent employment, Yadav announced that the interest on loans taken by Jeevika Didis would be waived for nearly two years. He also promised insurance coverage worth Rs 5 lakh for all community mobilisers, stating, "All Jeevika Didis will get insurance worth Rs 5 lakh."

BETI And MAA Schemes To Support Families

Highlighting other election promises, Yadav spoke about launching the BETI and MAA schemes in Bihar. Explaining the MAA initiative, he said, “‘M’ stands for Makaan (housing), ‘A’ for Ann (food), and the second ‘A’ for Aamdani (income), aimed at supporting families and improving their livelihoods.”

Permanent Status For Constitutional Employees

Yadav also addressed the status of state constitutional employees, pledging to make all of them permanent and work towards easing their mental, physical, and financial stress. “We have kept forward our vision before as well, and they (NDA) are just copying the schemes announced by us,” he added.

Campaign Schedule Announced

On the campaign front, Yadav confirmed that the process of filing party nominations had been completed. The RJD’s election campaign will officially begin on October 24, 2025. “The process of nomination filing has been completed and now the campaigning will begin. We will start our election campaign from 24th October,” he told ANI.

Raghopur Seat And Mahagathbandhan Unity

Speaking to PTI as the RJD candidate from the Raghopur constituency, Yadav reiterated, “This government has done injustice to ‘Jeevika Didis’, today is the time to do justice to them. The ‘community mobilisers’ among ‘Jeevika Didis’ will be made permanent if we come to power in the state. They will also be given a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 per month… We have a vision. The current government does not have a roadmap.”

When asked about the unity of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Yadav said, “All is well. There is no problem.”

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
