As Modi Nears 12-Year Milestone, Jaishankar Lists Key Diplomatic Achievements

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and India's foreign policy have undergone a transformation in the past 12 years and highlighted the initiatives introduced by the government.

EAM Jaishankar stated that passport issuance and attestation of documents have become a seamless experience for people, and the MEA has provided full support to Indians living abroad through Embassies and increased use of the Indian Community Welfare Fund.

He mentioned that digital platforms for grievance redressal and feedback have been set up.

The EAM noted that India has effectively responded to crisis situations in the world, including the evacuation of Indians from conflict-hit Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sudan and Israel.

According to the External Affairs Minister, the MEA has facilitated Indians accessing the global workplace and mentioned that 21 mobility partnerships have been made to date. He stated that Indian businesses have been supported in getting market access abroad and enhancing exports.

In the statement posted on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Enabled entry of Indian products and services into new markets through development projects. Instituted welfare measures for Indian students abroad. Promoted Indian culture and enhanced appreciation of our heritage and traditions in other nations."

"Opened 44 Embassies and Consulates to address the needs of Indians living and going abroad. Indian diplomacy works 24/7 for the nation. Indians travel abroad today with greater confidence and a stronger sense of pride," he added.

"Indian diplomacy works 24/7 for the nation. Indians travel abroad today with greater confidence and a stronger sense of pride," EAM Jaishankar added.

PM Modi is set to complete 12 years at the helm of the Union government on June 10. From his first swearing-in ceremony in 2014 to securing successive mandates in 2019 and a historic third consecutive term in 2024, PM Modi has emerged as one of India’s longest-serving leaders.

On June 10, PM Modi will surpass independent India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, to become India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister with 4,399 days.

Nehru was first elected to the post in 1952 (his previous stint from 1947-52 was as head of an interim government, as elections were yet to be institutionalised and held). Indira Gandhi had a fractured tenure totalling 14 years. PM Modi has an unbroken tenure of 12 years as the PM, and still has three more years to go for the current tenure.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

