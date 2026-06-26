Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Likely This Week? 'Team Nabin' In Final Phase, Shah Meets Murmu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cabinet reshuffle anticipated amid BJP organizational revamp.

Nitin Nabin finalizing team; ministerial exits create vacancies.

PM Modi, Amit Shah met President, fueling further speculation.

Modi maintains secrecy, decisions revealed only last minute.

Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Speculation over an imminent Union Cabinet reshuffle has gathered momentum, with developments within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a series of high-level meetings fueling expectations of changes in the Narendra Modi government's ministerial lineup. Sources indicate that the anticipated cabinet exercise could coincide with the BJP's ongoing organisational restructuring, with the party leadership working to finalise a new team of office-bearers. Party president Nitin Nabin is believed to be in the final stages of selecting his team, and insiders suggest the organisational revamp may be completed by the end of the month.

The buzz surrounding the reshuffle intensified after Nabin reportedly held consultations with several Ministers of State earlier this week, triggering fresh speculation about possible changes within the Union Council of Ministers.

Organisational Revamp May Shape Cabinet Changes

Political observers believe the BJP's internal restructuring could provide clues about the direction of any cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

The recently announced Uttar Pradesh BJP unit has drawn attention for giving greater prominence to younger leaders while expanding representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The move is widely viewed as part of the party's strategy to counter the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) outreach ahead of future electoral battles.

Analysts suggest the national organisational team could follow a similar template, with greater emphasis on youth, women and social representation aimed at strengthening the BJP's grassroots presence.

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High-Level Meetings Trigger Fresh Speculation

Adding to the political buzz, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 25.

The meeting came just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called on the President, prompting speculation in political circles that groundwork may be underway for a cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Although no official details have been disclosed regarding the discussions, such meetings have traditionally attracted attention whenever changes to the Union Cabinet are anticipated.

Ministerial Exits Add To Reshuffle Talk

Recent ministerial developments have further strengthened expectations of a reshuffle.

George Kurian, who served as Minister of State for Minority Affairs as well as Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, stepped down after his Rajya Sabha term concluded on June 21. The BJP did not renominate him to the Upper House, effectively bringing his ministerial tenure to an end.

Kurian's exit follows a pattern seen among several BJP leaders from Kerala, including O. Rajagopal, K.J. Alphons and V. Muraleedharan, all of whom entered Parliament through the Rajya Sabha before serving in the Union government.

Similarly, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, has also not been renominated after the completion of his Rajya Sabha term.

In addition, several ministers have recently been assigned organisational responsibilities in their respective home states, further reinforcing speculation that changes in both the government and party structure may be closely linked.

Modi Known For Last-Minute Decisions

Despite growing speculation, the BJP leadership has remained tight-lipped about any possible changes.

Party insiders note that Prime Minister Modi has consistently maintained strict confidentiality around cabinet reshuffles, with decisions often revealed only shortly before they are officially announced.

The current government has completed nearly three years without a major cabinet rejig, making this one of the longest intervals between significant ministerial changes under the Modi administration.

With organisational restructuring nearing completion, ministerial vacancies emerging and senior leaders holding a series of high-profile meetings, political observers believe the coming days could prove significant for both the BJP and the Union government. However, until an official announcement is made, the timing and scope of any cabinet reshuffle remain a matter of speculation.