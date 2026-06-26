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English NewsNewsIndiaGovt Releases Names Of 6 Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives In Operation Sindoor For The First Time

Govt Releases Names Of 6 Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives In Operation Sindoor For The First Time

The Indian government has added the names of six personnel who died during Operation Sindoor to the National War Memorial's Roll of Honour.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government honoured six personnel for sacrifice during Operation Sindoor.
  • Their names permanently inscribed on National War Memorial's Wall 3D.
  • This marks the first official public identification of their sacrifice.

The government has officially honoured six armed forces personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor by adding their names to the Roll of Honour at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, marking the first public acknowledgement of their sacrifice. The names have been inscribed on Wall 3D of the memorial under the 2025 section and are now listed on the National War Memorial's official Roll of Honour, ensuring that their contribution to the nation's security is permanently commemorated.

The six personnel recognised are Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar, as per reports.

Their inclusion alongside other military personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in 2025 formally records their service in one of India's most significant recent military operations.

First Public Recognition Of The Fallen

This is the first time the identities of the six personnel have been officially released by the government following Operation Sindoor.

Their names now form part of the National War Memorial's Roll of Honour, a permanent record dedicated to members of the armed forces who laid down their lives in service of the country.

The addition also extends to Wall 3D of the memorial, where the names of personnel who died during military operations in 2025 are engraved.

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National War Memorial Preserves Their Legacy

The National War Memorial's Tyag Chakra, or Circle of Sacrifice, remains the central tribute to India's fallen soldiers.

Comprising 16 granite walls, the Tyag Chakra bears the names, ranks and units of military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice since India's Independence.

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Operation Sindoor Followed Pahalgam Attack

Operation Sindoor was launched as India's military response against terror infrastructure located in Pakistan following the attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last year.

The operation marked a significant phase in India's counter-terrorism efforts and involved coordinated action by the armed forces.

By formally recognising the personnel who lost their lives during the operation, the government has highlighted the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces while carrying out national security responsibilities.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant event regarding armed forces personnel was recently announced?

Six armed forces personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor have been officially honoured by adding their names to the Roll of Honour at the National War Memorial. This marks the first public acknowledgement of their sacrifice.

Where have the honoured personnel's names been inscribed?

Their names have been inscribed on Wall 3D of the National War Memorial in New Delhi, under the 2025 section. They are now listed on the official Roll of Honour.

Can you name the armed forces personnel who were honoured?

The six personnel are Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar.

Why is this honour considered significant?

This is the first public acknowledgement by the government of their identities and sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. Their names are now permanently recorded on the National War Memorial's Roll of Honour.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pahalgam Attack Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor Martyrs
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