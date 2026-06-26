Govt Releases Names Of 6 Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives In Operation Sindoor For The First Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government honoured six personnel for sacrifice during Operation Sindoor.

Their names permanently inscribed on National War Memorial's Wall 3D.

This marks the first official public identification of their sacrifice.

The government has officially honoured six armed forces personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor by adding their names to the Roll of Honour at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, marking the first public acknowledgement of their sacrifice. The names have been inscribed on Wall 3D of the memorial under the 2025 section and are now listed on the National War Memorial's official Roll of Honour, ensuring that their contribution to the nation's security is permanently commemorated.

The six personnel recognised are Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar, as per reports.

Their inclusion alongside other military personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in 2025 formally records their service in one of India's most significant recent military operations.

First Public Recognition Of The Fallen

This is the first time the identities of the six personnel have been officially released by the government following Operation Sindoor.

Their names now form part of the National War Memorial's Roll of Honour, a permanent record dedicated to members of the armed forces who laid down their lives in service of the country.

The addition also extends to Wall 3D of the memorial, where the names of personnel who died during military operations in 2025 are engraved.

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National War Memorial Preserves Their Legacy

The National War Memorial's Tyag Chakra, or Circle of Sacrifice, remains the central tribute to India's fallen soldiers.

Comprising 16 granite walls, the Tyag Chakra bears the names, ranks and units of military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice since India's Independence.

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Operation Sindoor Followed Pahalgam Attack

Operation Sindoor was launched as India's military response against terror infrastructure located in Pakistan following the attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last year.

The operation marked a significant phase in India's counter-terrorism efforts and involved coordinated action by the armed forces.

By formally recognising the personnel who lost their lives during the operation, the government has highlighted the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces while carrying out national security responsibilities.