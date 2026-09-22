Buying A Cheap Mobile Screen Guard? Govt Rolls Out New Quality Standard Rules: What To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government mandates BIS registration for smartphone screen protectors.

New quality standard, IS 19348:2025, ensures product reliability.

Regulation takes effect April 2027, ensuring better consumer confidence.

Most smartphone users put a screen guard or tempered glass on their phone soon after buying it. The idea is simple: protect the display from scratches during everyday use and reduce the risk of damage if the phone is dropped.

Now, however, the government has introduced a new rule covering these everyday accessories. Smartphone screen protectors will have to be registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), bringing them under prescribed quality requirements.

So, what prompted the government to regulate something as common as a mobile screen guard?

Why Is The Government Regulating Screen Guards?

Screen protectors are available across a wide price range, from around ₹20-30 to several hundred rupees. While many of them may look similar, their quality can vary significantly.

Some screen guards can break easily, develop scratches quickly or fail to fit the phone's display properly. The new regulation is intended to bring a defined quality standard to the product category.

The move means manufacturers will have to ensure their screen protectors meet the prescribed requirements before they are sold under the new regulatory framework.

New Standard For Smartphone Screen Protectors

Smartphone screen protectors have now been included in the list of products requiring mandatory registration. The government has specified IS 19348:2025 as the standard for these products.

The standard is titled ‘Glass Screen Protector Specification’. It will provide the prescribed requirements that manufacturers and sellers of the relevant products will have to follow.

Rule To Take Effect From April 1, 2027

The new requirement will not come into force immediately. The government has decided to implement it from April 1, 2027.

This gives companies and manufacturers time to prepare their products according to the new standard. Once the rule takes effect, businesses manufacturing and selling screen protectors will have to comply with the prescribed requirements.

What Will Change For Consumers?

For smartphone users, the biggest potential change could be greater confidence in the quality of screen protectors available in the market. A defined standard could also help restrict the sale of products that do not meet the required quality requirements.

However, the new rule does not necessarily mean that every screen protector will become more expensive. The actual impact on prices will become clearer once companies begin complying with the requirements and the rules take effect in the market.

Several electronic products, including mobile chargers, power banks and laptop adapters, are already covered by mandatory BIS registration. Smartphone screen protectors will now join that list.