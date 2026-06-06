Mehbooba visits AIIMS site in Awantipora to ‘understand’ progress; NC, PC question visit

Srinagar, Jun 5 (PTI): Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday visited the upcoming AIIMS site at Awantipora in J&K's Pulwama district to "understand" its progress, with the ruling National Conference questioning her capacity to conduct the "review".

"Party President and former Chief Minister @MehboobaMufti along with MLA Tral @Rafiqahmadnaik and MLA Pulwama @parawahid today visited AIIMS Awantipora to understand the progress being made on the project and engage with the concerned agencies on the ground," the PDP said in a post on X.

The party said Mehbooba reiterated her commitment to supporting every effort aimed at the early completion of this important healthcare institution.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Mehbooba expressed satisfaction that work on the AIIMS is progressing well, and assured the authorities that she will provide all support she can in expediting the project, including her intervention with Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

"I am delighted to visit the site where the AIIMS is being constructed. This was a dream of my father (late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed). Although there were some delays due to various reasons, the work is now progressing well,” she told reporters after the visit.

“This institute will serve as a model for the entire region. The location itself is beautiful, and I feel that patients will experience a sense of well-being in this environment,” she added.

The former J&K chief minister also requested the AIIMS authorities that locals of Awantipora and adjoining areas be given a priority in the recruitment for non-professional or non-technical posts.

In a post on X later, Mehbooba said the project was initiated by the PDP.

"Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) sahab envisioned and laid the foundation for AIIMS Awantipora in 2015, and today I'm delighted to see his dream come to fruition. Much progress has been made on this crucial institution - a project initiated by the PDP over a decade ago,” she said.

She also said that AIIMS Awantipora has the potential to emerge as one of the leading centres of healthcare, medical education and research in J&K.

“Request Union Health Minister @JPNadda ji to kindly expedite completion of this vital institution so that quality healthcare services can reach the people of J&K at the earliest,” she added in the post.

However, the ruling National Conference (NC) raised questions over her capacity to take a review of the progress of work at the AIIMS site.

"Some people seem to be suffering from political amnesia. They still behave as if they are in power, even though they lost office in 2018 and have since been repeatedly rejected by the people," NC leader and Health Minister Sakina Itoo said on X.

She said the current elected government is led by Omar Abdullah, "yet, one wonders in what capacity former rulers are conducting reviews of the AIIMS Awantipora project".

"More importantly, who is signalling them to undertake such exercises? Which power centre in Delhi is directing these actions?" Itoo asked.

The minister said it is "ironic that those because of whom the AIIMS project moved at a painfully slow pace are now trying to claim ownership of its progress".

"The fact is that the project is moving towards completion because of the focused efforts, monitoring and commitment of the present government under the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah. The people of Jammu & Kashmir are wise enough to distinguish between those who delayed development and those who are ensuring its delivery," Itoo added.

NC's social media in-charge Ifra Jan also questioned Mehbooba and said the visit would not have been possible without the Centre's approval.

"In what capacity? Unless the BJP organised this briefing for its ally, since AIIMS is a Central government project and it would not have been possible without the Centre's approval," Jan said on X.

People's Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone also raised questions over Mehbooba's visit.

"Irony died a thousand deaths today on Kashmiri politics. In a move packed with audacity, former CM Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba chaired a review meeting at AIIMS. This is nothing short of a constitutional crisis," Lone said in a post on X.

He also questioned the silence of Omar Abdullah on the issue.

"I can't believe that the chief minister has not reacted to an event which erodes even further an already eroded power structure in J&K. This is a direct hit at the constitutional competencies of the elected government. And these constitutional competencies are the constitutional assets of the people of J&K," Lone said.

"They are now with the chief minister for a period of five years. He has no right to allow them to be trampled upon or allow to set a precedence for an unconstitutional trespass," he added.

Lone also asked in what capacity did Mehbooba chair a review meeting of an institution which comes under the domain of the BJP-led Central government.

"Did the authorisation come from Delhi? Constitutionally, she can't head a review meeting of the local departments which function under the elected government. Chairing review meetings of Central institutions is a constitutional impossibility," he said.

"Was there a fresh notification? A government order? A special authorisation from the BJP? Or are we now operating under a new constitutional arrangement where a selected few can bypass constitutional protocol.

“Are we shifting from a dual power centre to a Troika," he asked.

Lone also asked if the PDP president was the "new shadow chief minster".

"Can Mamta Banerjee or Stalin, both ex-chief ministers, chair review meetings? What is the special arrangement in J&K? Under what law did she chair a meeting of AIIMS? "Is there a third power centre in the offing in J&K? Clarity is needed. Review is good. But J&K, reeling under institutional disempowerment, cannot afford yet another round of disempowerment. It is Mehbooba Ji today. It could be somebody else tomorrow,” Lone said.

He also equated Mehbooba's visit with disempowering the people.

"Mark my words. This was not a just review meeting. This was yet another round of disempowerment in the offing. There is much more than meets the eye. Be prepared for a lot of theatre. And by the way, observe the style. Security guards in attendance. Wow," Lone added. PTI SSB ARI ARI

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