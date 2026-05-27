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HomeNewsIndiaMeerut: UP construction corporation's junior engineer, driver held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Meerut: UP construction corporation's junior engineer, driver held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Meerut (UP), May 26 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh State Construction Corporation's junior engineer and a driver were caught red-handed while accepting a Rs-1 lakh bribe for clearing a contractor’s pending payment in Meerut on Tuesday, police sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 May 2026 12:22 AM (IST)

Meerut (UP), May 26 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh State Construction Corporation's junior engineer and a driver were caught red-handed while accepting a Rs-1 lakh bribe for clearing a contractor’s pending payment in Meerut on Tuesday, police said.

The junior engineer, identified as Yogendra Singh, allegedly tried to flee when a team of Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) entered the office after trapping the driver who had collected the cash on his behalf, officials said.

Inspector Yogendra Kumar, in-charge of the ACO’s Meerut unit, said the action followed a complaint filed by contractor Satyendra Singh Tomar, a resident of Baghpat.

According to the complaint, nearly Rs 25 lakh payable to Tomar had remained pending for a long time despite the completion of construction work in 2023. Tomar alleged that the file was repeatedly held up on one pretext or another and that Yogendra Singh had demanded a bribe to facilitate the release of the payment.

Police said the engineer had initially demanded Rs 1.70 lakh, which was later negotiated down to Rs 1 lakh.

Following the complaint, the ACO team laid a trap. On Tuesday morning, the contractor was sent to the State Construction Corporation’s office with currency notes treated with a chemical agent.

However, instead of accepting the money directly, the junior engineer allegedly asked Neeraj Pal, the driver of the Project Manager’s vehicle, to collect the cash on his behalf.

As soon as Pal accepted bribe amount, the ACO team arrested him on the spot. The team then entered the corporation’s office in Rajivpuram in the Medical police station area, where Yogendra Singh was present. Seeing the officials, he allegedly attempted to escape but was taken into custody.

Both accused are being interrogated and further legal proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act are being initiated, police said. PTI COR NAV NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 27 May 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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