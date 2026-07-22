Medanta Issues Health Update On Sonam Wangchuk

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is stable and under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening and is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. The hospital said he is "stable, oriented, and his vital signs are within accepted parameters."

Sonam Wangchuk health update | Mr Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, last evening and was admitted to the ICU. He is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. Presently, he is stable, oriented, and his vital signs are within accepted… pic.twitter.com/M8OOxdxWgW — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026

It added that all treatment being administered to Wangchuk is being carried out with his informed consent.