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English NewsNewsIndiaMedanta Issues Health Update On Sonam Wangchuk

Medanta Issues Health Update On Sonam Wangchuk

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 07:24 PM (IST)

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is stable and under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening and is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. The hospital said he is "stable, oriented, and his vital signs are within accepted parameters."

It added that all treatment being administered to Wangchuk is being carried out with his informed consent.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 07:24 PM (IST)
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