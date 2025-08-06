'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump's Tariff Move As Total Duty Doubled To 50%

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday sharply criticised the United States for imposing additional tariffs on India in response to its continued purchase of oil from Russia, calling the move “extremely unfortunate”.

In a statement, the MEA said, “We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”

Trump Imposes Additional Import Duty On India; Tariffs Now Total 50%

On Wednesday, United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order levying an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, specifically penalising New Delhi’s ongoing energy ties with Moscow. The move brings the total tariffs imposed by Washington on Indian exports to 50 per cent, excluding a limited list of exempted items.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the additional duties are set to take effect 21 days after the order was signed, allowing a potential negotiation window between the parties involved. While the initial set of duties comes into effect on August 7, the added levy will be implemented after the 21-day period, i.e. August 27.

Despite Beijing’s continued imports of Russian oil, the new tariffs apply solely to India. Meanwhile, the US and China remain engaged in trade talks, with the US imposing a 30 per cent tariff on Chinese goods and facing a retaliatory 10 per cent tax from China on American exports.

RBI Governor Hits Back at Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark

Responding to Trump’s recent swipe at India’s economy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday asserted that the Indian economy is performing strongly and making a more significant contribution to global growth than the US.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Malhotra said, “We are contributing about 18 per cent, which is more than the US where the contribution is expected to be much less — about 11 per cent or something. We are doing very well and we will continue to improve further.” He added that India is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2025, compared to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) global projection of around 3 per cent, news agency PTI reported.

Malhotra also addressed concerns arising from Trump’s harsh remarks, reportedly stating, “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together.” The RBI governor said India’s aspirational growth should exceed 6.5 per cent and noted that the nation had maintained an average annual growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the past.

RBI Says No Major Impact Of Trump Tariff on Inflation

Addressing concerns about possible economic fallout from the new tariffs, Malhotra said the RBI does not anticipate any inflationary pressure arising directly from the tariff-related developments. Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta added that geopolitical tensions, including those linked to Russian oil, are unlikely to have a first-order effect on domestic inflation.

Malhotra also indicated that the government would intervene if needed to shield consumers from rising petroleum costs, suggesting that a reduction in duties could be considered if oil prices escalate significantly.