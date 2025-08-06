Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessTrump Calls India A ‘Dead Economy’, RBI Responds: We’re Contributing More To Global Growth Than US

Trump Calls India A ‘Dead Economy’, RBI Responds: We’re Contributing More To Global Growth Than US

Amid the trade policy negotiations, Trump had called India as a "dead economy" while expressing disappointment with New Delhi's posturing to continue buying cheap oil from Russia.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 03:37 PM (IST)

The Indian economy is "doing very well" and contributing more to global growth than the US, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday, days after US President Donald Trump's remark of India being a dead economy.

The country is expected to grow 6.5 per cent, as against the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) estimate of about 3 per cent global growth in 2025, Malhotra told reporters at the central bank headquarters here.

"We are contributing about 18 per cent, which is more than the US where the contribution is expected to be much less -- about 11 per cent or something. We are doing very well and we will continue to improve further," Malhotra said, replying to a question on Trump's recent comments.

Malhotra said the aspirational growth rate for India should be more than 6.5 per cent, which the RBI is projecting for FY25, and added that the country has grown at a yearly average of 7.8 per cent in the past.

Amid the trade policy negotiations, Trump had called India as a "dead economy" while expressing disappointment with New Delhi's posturing to continue buying cheap oil from Russia.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together," Trump had reportedly said.

Also Read : RBI Keeps Repo Rates Unchanged, What Does This Mean For Your Home Loans And EMIs? EXPLAINED

This statement and the ones following that were as sharp a critique, while having the potential to destabilise the India-US relationship, have also led to concerns over exact tariffs and penalties for buying Russian oil that await India from the Trump administration.

Malhotra said the RBI does not expect any impact on inflation because of the tariff-related aspects, while Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta elaborated that there will not be any first order impact of the geopolitical issues on the domestic inflation.

Even in the event of India being forced to shift away from Russian oil because of US concerns, there will not be any impact on domestic inflation, Malhotra said.

He said this fiscal year, authorities will step in to ensure that the purchase prices of petroleum prices do not pinch the common man, hinting of a possible cut in duties if the oil becomes dearer.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump RBI MPC RBI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget