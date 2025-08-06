Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over ‘Continued Purchase Of Russian Oil’

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday imposing an additional 25% tariff on India in response to its continued purchase of Russian oil. The executive order of the US president will be applicable after 21 days, i.e., August 27.

“I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” President Donald Trump said in an executive order.

“Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent,” the executive order reads.