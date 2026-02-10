Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Internet Services Suspended For Five Days In Manipur's Ukhrul District Amid Law & Order Concerns

In Manipur, the suspension applies to all forms of internet connectivity, including mobile data, broadband services, VPNs and VSAT connections, across the entire revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 01:11 PM (IST)

Internet and mobile data services have been suspended across Ukhrul district in Manipur for five days following concerns over a volatile law and order situation, officials said on Tuesday. The decision was taken as a preventive measure to curb the spread of inflammatory content on social media that could further escalate tensions in the region. The announcement comes as 30 houses were set abalze in the district. 

The suspension applies to all forms of internet connectivity, including mobile data, broadband services, VPNs and VSAT connections, across the entire revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district.

Internet Suspended In Manipur's Ukhrul 

According to the state government, there is a strong apprehension that anti-social elements may attempt to misuse social media platforms to circulate images, posts and video messages capable of inciting public sentiment. Officials fear that such content could trigger unrest and have serious repercussions for the overall law and order situation in Manipur.

After reviewing the prevailing conditions on the ground, the government assessed that unrestricted internet access could facilitate rapid dissemination of provocative material, complicating efforts by security agencies to maintain peace.

'Preventive Step To Maintain Public Order'

The temporary suspension has been described as a precautionary and preventive step aimed at ensuring public safety. Authorities said the decision was taken after considering the possible correlation between internet usage and recent developments affecting stability in the district.

Security forces remain deployed in sensitive areas, and the administration has urged residents to cooperate with authorities and refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information through offline means.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Manipur
