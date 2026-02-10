Internet and mobile data services have been suspended across Ukhrul district in Manipur for five days following concerns over a volatile law and order situation, officials said on Tuesday. The decision was taken as a preventive measure to curb the spread of inflammatory content on social media that could further escalate tensions in the region. The announcement comes as 30 houses were set abalze in the district.

The suspension applies to all forms of internet connectivity, including mobile data, broadband services, VPNs and VSAT connections, across the entire revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district.

According to the state government, there is a strong apprehension that anti-social elements may attempt to misuse social media platforms to circulate images, posts and video messages capable of inciting public sentiment. Officials fear that such content could trigger unrest and have serious repercussions for the overall law and order situation in Manipur.

After reviewing the prevailing conditions on the ground, the government assessed that unrestricted internet access could facilitate rapid dissemination of provocative material, complicating efforts by security agencies to maintain peace.

The temporary suspension has been described as a precautionary and preventive step aimed at ensuring public safety. Authorities said the decision was taken after considering the possible correlation between internet usage and recent developments affecting stability in the district.

Security forces remain deployed in sensitive areas, and the administration has urged residents to cooperate with authorities and refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information through offline means.