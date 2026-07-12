Manipur CM condemns arson in Kanto Sabal village

Imphal, Jul 12 (PTI): Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday condemned the mob violence and arson at Kanto Sabal village in Imphal West district, saying two individuals have been arrested over the incidents.

Earlier in the day, a mob of about 600 individuals attempted to advance towards the village from neighbouring Kangpokpi district but were prevented by security forces from advancing, averting "a potential communal clash." However, some people in the group burnt three abandoned houses belonging to Meiteis in the village.

Police said Kammang Lhouvum (65), chief of Hengjang village, and Pagin Hangshing (30), a resident of Khunkho Kuki village, have been arrested.

In a post on X, Singh stated that the government has taken swift action to control the mob, is closely monitoring the situation, and has deployed state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the area.

Security forces stationed there have been instructed to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future, he said, adding that the government is concerned the way such an incident erupted after a long period of peace in the state. The chief minister also said that he considers this incident an attempt to derail the ongoing peace efforts. PTI COR AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)