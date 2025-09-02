Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
On Cam: Man Dancing For Onam Celebration At Kerala Assembly Collapses, Dies On Stage

On Cam: Man Dancing For Onam Celebration At Kerala Assembly Collapses, Dies On Stage

During Onam celebrations at the Kerala Assembly, assistant librarian Junais, 45, collapsed and died mid-performance, likely from a heart attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 12:58 AM (IST)
What began as a vibrant Onam celebration at Kerala Legislative Assembly turned into a tragedy on Monday afternoon when Junais (45), an assistant librarian and former personal assistant to MLA PV Anwar, collapsed while performing on stage and died shortly afterward.

Kerala Assembly Onam Event Turns Tragic 

The incident, caught on video and widely shared online, shows Junais dancing energetically alongside colleagues before suddenly collapsing mid-performance. Initially, participants mistook it as part of the act, but rushed to his aid when he failed to get up. He was immediately taken to the General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Preliminary assessments suggest a silent heart attack as the likely cause. A native of Wayanad, Junais had been actively participating in the Assembly’s cultural events throughout the day, including a tug-of-war competition that his team won, as per a report on Republic. His sudden passing has left colleagues and family in deep shock. The celebrations were halted as tributes poured in from across the state.

Chennai Doctor Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Duty 

The incident comes just days after the death of 39-year-old cardiac surgeon Dr. Gradlin Roy, who collapsed during ward rounds at a private hospital in Chennai and succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest despite extensive emergency interventions. His death, caused by a complete blockage of the left main coronary artery, has rattled the medical fraternity and raised concerns over hidden cardiac risks—even among healthcare professionals themselves.

Together, the two untimely deaths have sparked a wider conversation about rising cases of sudden cardiac arrests and the urgent need for awareness, preventive health checks, and timely intervention.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Kerala
