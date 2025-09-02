Sri Lankan President Makes Surprise Visit To Katchatheevu Amid Tamil Nadu’s Retrieval Demand

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made an unannounced trip to Katchatheevu on Monday, asserting Colombo’s sovereignty over the disputed island at a time when demands from Tamil Nadu for its retrieval are intensifying.

The 285-acre uninhabited isle in the Palk Bay has long been a point of contention between India and Sri Lanka, particularly over fishing rights. Dissanayake’s office described the visit as an “inspection,” but the timing is widely seen as a message to both New Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu's Demand To Retrieve Katchatheevu

In recent weeks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has repeatedly pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reclaim the island, accusing the Centre of failing to protect the livelihood of Tamil fishermen. The state assembly has passed multiple resolutions on the matter. Actor-turned-politician Vijay also reignited the debate during a Madurai rally, calling for Katchatheevu’s return to India, reported NDTV.

Sri Lanka, however, remains firm. Just days before the President’s visit, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath declared that Katchatheevu’s ownership was “non-negotiable.”

Katchatheevu Dispute

The dispute dates back to the 1976 Indo-Sri Lanka maritime pact, which barred fishermen from crossing into each other’s territorial waters. Tamil Nadu’s fishing communities, who claim traditional rights around the island, have since faced repeated arrests by Sri Lankan authorities.

With state elections due in Tamil Nadu next April, the issue is once again gaining political traction. Dissanayake’s symbolic visit underscores Colombo’s resolve to hold its ground, even as voices across the strait grow louder.

ALSO READ: 'Trump Sacrificed India Ties For Family's Business Deals With Pakistan': Ex-US NSA Sullivan