Man attacks biker with axe over road rage in east Delhi, held

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI): A road rage incident over giving way on a busy stretch in east Delhi's Seemapuri turned violent after a car driver allegedly attacked a biker with a small axe, leaving him seriously injured, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Moinuddin Mirza (35), was admitted to GTB Hospital for treatment, while the accused has been detained and is being questioned, they said.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday evening when Mirza, a resident of Dilshad Colony who works at a private bank in Noida, was returning home on his motorcycle after finishing work.

The incident began on the Anand Vihar flyover, where traffic was moving slowly due to congestion. Mirza alleged that a red Volkswagen Polo approached from behind and its driver kept honking, asking for the side.

The complainant said he was unable to do so because of heavy traffic, leading to an argument between the two. The car driver later drove away.

Police said the two crossed paths again around 5.40 pm near the Mohalla Clinic under the Apsara Border flyover.

Mirza alleged that he stopped his bike and confronted the driver over the earlier altercation, following which the man got out of the car and attacked him with a small axe with a fibre handle.

During the assault, the first blow hit Mirza's elbow while the second struck his left palm, causing a deep cut and heavy bleeding, police said.

On receiving information, Seemapuri police reached the spot and shifted the injured man to GTB Hospital.

Police said blood samples from the scene and the weapon used in the attack have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ KSI KSI

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