Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMan attacks biker with axe over road rage in east Delhi, held

Man attacks biker with axe over road rage in east Delhi, held

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI): A road rage incident over giving way on a busy stretch in east Delhi's Seemapuri turned violent after a car driver allegedly attacked a biker with a small axe, leaving him seriously injured, police said on Monda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 12:31 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI): A road rage incident over giving way on a busy stretch in east Delhi's Seemapuri turned violent after a car driver allegedly attacked a biker with a small axe, leaving him seriously injured, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Moinuddin Mirza (35), was admitted to GTB Hospital for treatment, while the accused has been detained and is being questioned, they said.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday evening when Mirza, a resident of Dilshad Colony who works at a private bank in Noida, was returning home on his motorcycle after finishing work.

The incident began on the Anand Vihar flyover, where traffic was moving slowly due to congestion. Mirza alleged that a red Volkswagen Polo approached from behind and its driver kept honking, asking for the side.

The complainant said he was unable to do so because of heavy traffic, leading to an argument between the two. The car driver later drove away.

Police said the two crossed paths again around 5.40 pm near the Mohalla Clinic under the Apsara Border flyover.

Mirza alleged that he stopped his bike and confronted the driver over the earlier altercation, following which the man got out of the car and attacked him with a small axe with a fibre handle.

During the assault, the first blow hit Mirza's elbow while the second struck his left palm, causing a deep cut and heavy bleeding, police said.

On receiving information, Seemapuri police reached the spot and shifted the injured man to GTB Hospital.

Police said blood samples from the scene and the weapon used in the attack have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 23 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttarakhand gurdwara standoff: 2 Nihang Sikhs step down, negotiations ongoing with others
Uttarakhand gurdwara standoff: 2 Nihang Sikhs step down, negotiations ongoing with others
India
Man attacks elder brother over Rs 300 dispute in east Delhi, arrested
Man attacks elder brother over Rs 300 dispute in east Delhi, arrested
India
At least 15 dead as fire rips through Lucknow building; four arrested
At least 15 dead as fire rips through Lucknow building; four arrested
India
Man attacks biker with axe over road rage in east Delhi, held
Man attacks biker with axe over road rage in east Delhi, held
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget