Mamata Banerjee Slaps Man Outside Home Amid Political Chaos, Alleges BJP For 'Planned Attack'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata accused BJP of planned attack, violating court order.

A tense situation unfolded outside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence on Harish Chatterjee Street on Wednesday, where she was seen slapping a man while attempting to disperse a crowd. The identity of the person she slapped remains unclear. The incident occurred amid heavy commotion outside her residence during a Trinamool Congress procession that had been permitted by the court.

According to reports, the procession organised by 'Kalighat Trinamool' passed through the city on Wednesday after receiving the court's approval.

As unrest escalated near her residence, Mamata Banerjee stepped out of her house and personally tried to clear the crowd. She repeatedly gestured with both hands, asking people to move away.

Despite her appeals, the crowd remained in place, with many people continuing to record the scene on their mobile phones. Amid the chaos, Mamata slapped one individual.

Procession Triggers Political Flashpoint

The procession, which was allowed to travel from Ballygunge outpost to Hazra intersection following a High Court order, carried a symbolic body of the deceased victim of Baruipur.

Soon after it began, slogan-shouting and counter-slogans broke out. The BJP allegedly blocked the procession, with slogans of "thief, thief" being raised.

The confrontation escalated into scuffles between supporters of the two sides. One person was seen being thrown onto the bonnet of a car and assaulted before police intervened and used batons to disperse the crowd.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the BJP obstructed the procession despite the court granting permission.

Mamata Alleges BJP Carried Out Planned Attack

Reacting to the incident, Mamata Banerjee questioned the law and order situation and accused the BJP of violating the court's order.

"Where is the law? Anarchy is going on. It is also increasing in Uttar Pradesh. The police know that they have the permission of the court. Even then, how can they violate the court's order? They are not able to provide security, brutality is being done to our workers. We condemn it. We will file a contempt of court case."

She later came out of her residence on Harish Chatterjee Road and again questioned why the court-approved procession had been stopped. Mamata also alleged that democratic rights were being curtailed and claimed BJP "goons" had gathered outside her residence, shouting slogans and issuing threats.

She further alleged that the BJP had carried out the attack in a premeditated manner.

BJP Hits Back

The BJP responded sharply to Mamata Banerjee's allegations.

BJP MP Sukant Majumdar claimed Mamata Banerjee was suffering from "mental confusion" after losing power and described her conduct as unfortunate. He also alleged that she was unable to accept that people in the state had removed her from power.

State BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya also criticised Mamata Banerjee, saying, "She is a political leader. Former Chief Minister of the state. Democratic country, democratic system, democratic government. The government is not stopping anything, not imposing anything, there are no police barricades on the roads. She is walking, let her walk. And she has been walking forever! Why sit down? Walk. It is good for the body, for the mind. The Trinamool has been eliminated. Now they are locking the doors of the Trinamool, people have locked their brains."

The incident has triggered a fresh political confrontation between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.