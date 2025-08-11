Mahua Moitra Faints During Opposition's 'Vote Chori' March, Rahul Gandhi Offers Help

TMC MP Mahua Moitra fell unconscious during the Opposition's stormy 'Vote Fraud' protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India headquarters. Visuals on social media showed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi giving chocolates to the TMC MP in a police bus where they were kept after detention.

@AITCofficial MP Mahua Moitra fell unconscious during the Opposition protest on SIR. @RahulGandhi seen feeding water to Ms Moitra pic.twitter.com/Z2Rs7HuH9q August 11, 2025

Other leaders who were detained included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Over Police Barricade

The Opposition leaders accused the ECI of failing to act on their complaints regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Akhilesh Yadav was seen vaulting over a police barricade after Delhi Police attempted to halt the march, and several protesters were detained during the demonstration. Speaking after his detention, Rahul Gandhi said the protest was not political but aimed at safeguarding the Constitution and ensuring a “clean and pure” voter list.

“This is a fight for ‘One man, one vote’,” he said. Yadav alleged that similar malpractices had occurred in Uttar Pradesh by-elections, accusing police officers in civilian clothes of influencing voting in favour of the BJP. Other leaders, including Priyanka Chaturvedi, accused the ECI of collusion with the ruling party, while Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Pramod Tiwari reiterated demands for a parliamentary debate on the issue.

Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather said the participation of nearly 300 Opposition MPs in the march reflected the seriousness of the matter. Purnea MP Pappu Yadav went further, calling for the dissolution of the Lok Sabha and judicial scrutiny of the ECI’s conduct. The ECI has yet to issue an official response to the allegations.