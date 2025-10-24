Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra found herself in the eye of a social media storm after inadvertently endorsing a Canadian vlogger’s video that mocked Diwali and referred to Indians as 'brain dead.' Moitra has now clarified that her support was a mistake, explaining that she had intended to agree with a different post.

The backlash was swift, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemning her actions and accusing the Trinamool MP of harboring 'anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiment.'

The Controversial Post

The video in question was shared on X by a vlogger known as Nate, under the handle CelticAshes. It depicted streets littered with trash during Diwali celebrations, accompanied by police officers asking the public to stop littering.

Moitra replied to the video with a simple, 'I agree,' which quickly triggered outrage.

BJP’s Scathing Response

The BJP’s West Bengal unit was quick to pounce, accusing Moitra of prioritising personal luxury over national interests. Party officials claimed she 'believes Bangladesh is better than India' and has 'compromised national security in exchange for luxury handbags.'

The party also criticised the Trinamool-led state government for allegedly mistreating women and children who celebrate Diwali with firecrackers and for purported attacks on Kali temples during Kali Puja. They further referenced Moitra’s earlier comments describing Goddess Kali as a deity who accepts meat and alcohol, suggesting a pattern of disrespect toward cultural and religious traditions.

Moitra’s Clarification

Facing mounting criticism, Moitra issued a clarification on Friday, explaining that she had accidentally endorsed the offensive video while travelling and had not carefully checked her feed. She stated she intended to respond to a different video posted just below the controversial one.

Just clarifying my twitter feed was showing a lot of videos and I meant to say “ I agree” to a video just below the racist one by some Nate. My mistake. Travelling & didn't check till now. Thanks @RShivshankar for calling me out but was a genuine mistake. Sorry trolls . — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 23, 2025

Social Media Reacts

Despite her apology, many social media users were unconvinced. Some mocked the explanation, suggesting Moitra could have used more imaginative excuses.

One X user wrote, "My account was hacked' or 'my intern posted it' would’ve been better excuses."

Another commented, "Should’ve gone with 'someone hacked my account' or 'intern had control.' Would’ve sold much better as a justification, just saying."

A third quipped, "It's okay, looks like your phone did an override and wrote 'I agree' on its own. Your past record absolutely doesn't suggest that you can do such a thing."