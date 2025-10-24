Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Braindead F**king Indians': Mahua Moitra 'Agrees' To Racist Post Against Diwali, Then Clarifies

'Braindead F**king Indians': Mahua Moitra 'Agrees' To Racist Post Against Diwali, Then Clarifies

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra apologises after endorsing a Canadian vlogger’s video mocking Diwali. The BJP condemns her, sparking social media backlash and political controversy in West Bengal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra found herself in the eye of a social media storm after inadvertently endorsing a Canadian vlogger’s video that mocked Diwali and referred to Indians as 'brain dead.' Moitra has now clarified that her support was a mistake, explaining that she had intended to agree with a different post.

The backlash was swift, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemning her actions and accusing the Trinamool MP of harboring 'anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiment.'

The Controversial Post

The video in question was shared on X by a vlogger known as Nate, under the handle CelticAshes. It depicted streets littered with trash during Diwali celebrations, accompanied by police officers asking the public to stop littering.

Moitra replied to the video with a simple, 'I agree,' which quickly triggered outrage.

BJP’s Scathing Response

The BJP’s West Bengal unit was quick to pounce, accusing Moitra of prioritising personal luxury over national interests. Party officials claimed she 'believes Bangladesh is better than India' and has 'compromised national security in exchange for luxury handbags.'

The party also criticised the Trinamool-led state government for allegedly mistreating women and children who celebrate Diwali with firecrackers and for purported attacks on Kali temples during Kali Puja. They further referenced Moitra’s earlier comments describing Goddess Kali as a deity who accepts meat and alcohol, suggesting a pattern of disrespect toward cultural and religious traditions.

Moitra’s Clarification

Facing mounting criticism, Moitra issued a clarification on Friday, explaining that she had accidentally endorsed the offensive video while travelling and had not carefully checked her feed. She stated she intended to respond to a different video posted just below the controversial one.

Social Media Reacts

Despite her apology, many social media users were unconvinced. Some mocked the explanation, suggesting Moitra could have used more imaginative excuses.

One X user wrote, "My account was hacked' or 'my intern posted it' would’ve been better excuses."

Another commented, "Should’ve gone with 'someone hacked my account' or 'intern had control.' Would’ve sold much better as a justification, just saying."

A third quipped, "It's okay, looks like your phone did an override and wrote 'I agree' on its own. Your past record absolutely doesn't suggest that you can do such a thing."

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Politics Mahua Moitra Trinamool COngress West Bengal Politics Mahua Moitra Tweet
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
World
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
Cities
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Election 2025
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named INDIA’s CM Face: ‘Won’t Forget For 100 Years’
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named CM Face: ‘People Won’t Forget...’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget