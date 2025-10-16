Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia10 Schoolchildren Injured As Van Loses Balance On Pothole-Strewn Bridge In Maharashtra

10 Schoolchildren Injured As Van Loses Balance On Pothole-Strewn Bridge In Maharashtra

Local residents criticised the Public Works Department, accusing it of negligence and failure to maintain the area’s roads.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ten students were injured on Wednesday after a van carrying them home from school plunged off a bridge in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district. The accident occurred near Surewara village when the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to swerve around large potholes on the road.

Children Rushed To Hospital

The injured students were immediately taken to the district hospital for treatment. Visuals from the hospital showed healthcare staff attending to the injured boys and girls, while anxious parents tried to comfort their children, NDTV reported.

Spotlight On Poor Road Conditions

The incident has once again drawn attention to the deplorable state of roads in the region. Local residents criticised the Public Works Department, accusing it of negligence and failure to maintain the area’s roads.

Locals Use Sarcasm To Highlight Road Neglect

Bhandara, often referred to as the “district of lakes” for its nearly 3,500 ancient water bodies, has recently seen residents use the title to mock civic authorities. Photos shared on social media show water-filled potholes, with locals remarking that the poor condition of the roads explains why the district continues to be known for its “lakes.”

Also read
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Public Works Department Pothole Students Killed
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
India
MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Accuses Islamabad Of Blaming Neighbours For Own Failures
MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Accuses Islamabad Of Blaming Neighbours For Own Failures
Election 2025
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Cities
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget