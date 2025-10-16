10 Schoolchildren Injured As Van Loses Balance On Pothole-Strewn Bridge In Maharashtra

Ten students were injured on Wednesday after a van carrying them home from school plunged off a bridge in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district. The accident occurred near Surewara village when the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to swerve around large potholes on the road.

Children Rushed To Hospital

The injured students were immediately taken to the district hospital for treatment. Visuals from the hospital showed healthcare staff attending to the injured boys and girls, while anxious parents tried to comfort their children, NDTV reported.

Spotlight On Poor Road Conditions

The incident has once again drawn attention to the deplorable state of roads in the region. Local residents criticised the Public Works Department, accusing it of negligence and failure to maintain the area’s roads.

Locals Use Sarcasm To Highlight Road Neglect

Bhandara, often referred to as the “district of lakes” for its nearly 3,500 ancient water bodies, has recently seen residents use the title to mock civic authorities. Photos shared on social media show water-filled potholes, with locals remarking that the poor condition of the roads explains why the district continues to be known for its “lakes.”