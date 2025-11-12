Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaLt Gen Dhiraj Seth Reviews Operational Preparedness Of Konark Corps During Exercise Akhand Prahar

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Reviews Operational Preparedness Of Konark Corps During Exercise Akhand Prahar

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth reviewed Konark Corps’ combat readiness during Exercise Akhand Prahar under Trishul, highlighting joint synergy and innovation in modern warfare.

By : Mritunjay Singh | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, reviewed the combat readiness and operational efficiency of the Konark Corps during the ongoing field training exercise Akhand Prahar, conducted as part of the larger Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

The large-scale exercise focused on testing and validating the Indian Army’s capability to conduct integrated, multi-domain operations in close coordination with the Indian Air Force. Lt Gen Seth witnessed live demonstrations of combined arms manoeuvres, showcasing seamless coordination, tactical precision, and the use of next-generation battlefield technologies such as drone-based surveillance and counter-drone systems.

During his visit, the Army Commander interacted with troops and reviewed a range of indigenous innovations and technologies developed by the Battle Axe Division and Konark Corps. These included locally engineered unmanned systems, protective gear, and advanced field solutions — reflecting the Army’s growing emphasis on self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) and innovation at the tactical level.

Lt Gen Seth commended the troops for their professionalism, technical acumen, and adaptability to modern combat scenarios. He remarked that Exercise Akhand Prahar exemplifies the evolving nature of warfare and underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to maintaining high levels of preparedness for emerging challenges.

Highlighting the Southern Command’s focus on transformation through Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation (JAI), the Army Commander noted that such exercises are instrumental in fostering inter-service cooperation and building indigenous operational capabilities.

By integrating air and land combat elements with homegrown technologies, Exercise Akhand Prahar strengthens the Indian Army’s pursuit of technology-enabled and network-centric warfare. The exercise marks another significant step in the Southern Command’s efforts to enhance joint operational synergy and contribute to India’s self-reliant defence ecosystem.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Indian Army Southern Command Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth Konark Corps Akhand Prahar
