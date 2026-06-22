KC Venugopal Urges Kerala Govt To Address Concerns Over Liquor Tax Cut And Rare Earth Mining

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala government urged to address tax, mining concerns.

Alcohol tax reduction drew criticism from diverse sections.

Rare earth mining plans also raised public acceptance issues.

Alappuzha (Kerala): AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Monday said that the state government has a responsibility to address concerns raised over its decision to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages and its proposals related to rare earth mining in coastal areas.

Speaking to reporters here, the Alappuzha MP said the UDF government had assumed office only recently and should be given time to function.

"If anyone has grievances regarding government decisions, they will be discussed within the party," he said.

Venugopal said he was not prepared to join criticism of the government.

"Only a month has passed since the government came to power. Its work is progressing well. There will naturally be concerns from some sections as it is a new government," he said.

The Congress leader noted that concerns had been raised regarding the reduction of taxes on low-alcohol beverages and proposals related to rare earth mining.

"The government has the responsibility to clear such concerns. Policy decisions of the state government will be discussed within the party," he said.

Venugopal said the state budget contained several positive and long-awaited announcements.

"There were many much-awaited announcements in the budget. Several good initiatives have also been launched during the past month. The only issue is that concerns which have emerged should be addressed. Policy matters will be discussed within the party," he said.

The state budget announced a reduction in taxes on low-alcohol beverages.

The proposal drew criticism within the Congress party as senior leader VM Sudheeran wrote to the chief minister requesting to shelve it.

The government's decision to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages has also drawn criticism from various quarters.

Archbishop Joseph Pamplany openly criticised the move, saying the government should focus on reducing liquor consumption in the state rather than making alcoholic beverages more accessible.

A faction led by Islamic leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar also criticised the decision through an editorial in a Malayalam daily, urging the government not to dilute its earlier stand on liquor policy.

The CPI(M) also alleged soon after the budget presentation that the move was linked to corruption, a charge rejected by the government.

Referring to the proposed rare earth and critical minerals corridor, which could affect coastal regions, including Alappuzha that Venugopal represents in the Lok Sabha, he said the Congress and the UDF have clear policy positions on such matters.

"We have policies at both the national and state levels. We can move forward based on those policies. Even if the government proceeds with good intentions, it has the responsibility to ensure public acceptance," he said.

He said any matter affecting coastal regions should be discussed with stakeholders in the fisheries sector.

On KPCC president Sunny Joseph continuing in the post after becoming a minister, Venugopal said the Congress leader had joined the Cabinet only a month ago.

"A decision regarding the KPCC leadership will be taken at the appropriate time. There will be no issues. Such matters take time," he said.

The state government also proposed in the budget the Southern Kerala Economic Corridor, including mining of rare earth and critical minerals, to attract investment.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)