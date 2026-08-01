India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaLoP Sunil Sharma, J-K Cong chief condemn Kulgam terror attack

LoP Sunil Sharma, J-K Cong chief condemn Kulgam terror attack

Jammu, July 31 (PTI): Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in the Kulgam district that left a labourer from Chhattisgarh dead and another injure.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

Jammu, July 31 (PTI): Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in the Kulgam district that left a labourer from Chhattisgarh dead and another injured.

The attack took place at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening when terrorists opened fire on the two labourers, officials said.

Describing the incident as a "cowardly and barbaric act", Sharma said targeting innocent civilians and labourers was an attack on humanity and an attempt to disturb peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Such acts of violence have no place in a civilised society and those responsible must be brought to justice at the earliest," he said.

The BJP leader expressed condolences to the bereaved family, prayed for eternal peace to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured labourer.

He urged the security forces to intensify anti-terror operations to identify and eliminate those behind the attack and appealed to the people to remain united against terrorism and not allow such incidents to disrupt communal harmony.

"The entire nation stands with the victim's family in this hour of grief. There is full confidence that our security forces will take decisive action against those responsible for this dastardly attack," Sharma said.

Condemning the attack, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Kar described the killing of the non-local labourer and injuries to another as a "cowardly act with nefarious designs".

"This is unacceptable and highly condemnable. It is a matter of great concern and those responsible for ensuring security must gear up to defeat such designs," Kar said in a statement.

The Congress expressed deep sympathies with the victim's family and prayed for the early recovery of the injured labourer.

Senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina also condemned the attack, saying that "Pakistani terrorists have once again bloodied Kashmir".

Raina said terrorists targeted innocent workers and stressed that such acts would not deter the fight against terrorism. He also recalled the recent killing of a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel in Anantnag, saying the attackers would be brought to justice. PTI AB AB MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate

Published at : 01 Aug 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 01 August 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
LoP Sunil Sharma, J-K Cong chief condemn Kulgam terror attack
LoP Sunil Sharma, J-K Cong chief condemn Kulgam terror attack
India
Haryana SIR: Draft electoral rolls published
Haryana SIR: Draft electoral rolls published
India
'They Abused Me And My Late Mother': PM Modi Breaks Silence On CJP Protest
'They Abused Me And My Late Mother': PM Modi Breaks Silence On CJP Protest
India
'Back In My Village': Sonam Wangchuk Hopes Govt Will Fulfil Promises Made During CJP Protest
'Back In My Village': Wangchuk Hopes Govt Will Fulfil Promises Made During CJP Protest
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate
PARLIAMENT SHOWDOWN: Pappu Yadav’s Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP-Saints Backlash
DELHI PROTEST UPDATE: Injured Cops’ Families Reject Claims Of Police Excess, Demand Fair View
POLITICAL STORM: Pappu Yadav’s Ram Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP Counterattack
PARLIAMENT UPDATE: Pappu Yadav’s Protest Over Temple Donations Grabs Attention Amid House Chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget