LoP Sunil Sharma, J-K Cong chief condemn Kulgam terror attack

Jammu, July 31 (PTI): Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in the Kulgam district that left a labourer from Chhattisgarh dead and another injured.

The attack took place at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening when terrorists opened fire on the two labourers, officials said.

Describing the incident as a "cowardly and barbaric act", Sharma said targeting innocent civilians and labourers was an attack on humanity and an attempt to disturb peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Such acts of violence have no place in a civilised society and those responsible must be brought to justice at the earliest," he said.

The BJP leader expressed condolences to the bereaved family, prayed for eternal peace to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured labourer.

He urged the security forces to intensify anti-terror operations to identify and eliminate those behind the attack and appealed to the people to remain united against terrorism and not allow such incidents to disrupt communal harmony.

"The entire nation stands with the victim's family in this hour of grief. There is full confidence that our security forces will take decisive action against those responsible for this dastardly attack," Sharma said.

Condemning the attack, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Kar described the killing of the non-local labourer and injuries to another as a "cowardly act with nefarious designs".

"This is unacceptable and highly condemnable. It is a matter of great concern and those responsible for ensuring security must gear up to defeat such designs," Kar said in a statement.

The Congress expressed deep sympathies with the victim's family and prayed for the early recovery of the injured labourer.

Senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina also condemned the attack, saying that "Pakistani terrorists have once again bloodied Kashmir".

Raina said terrorists targeted innocent workers and stressed that such acts would not deter the fight against terrorism. He also recalled the recent killing of a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel in Anantnag, saying the attackers would be brought to justice. PTI AB AB MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)