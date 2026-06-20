'Looters Being Sent To Jail': PM Modi Promises Change In West Bengal Under BJP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi criticized past Bengal governments for alleged corruption.

He launched PM-Kisan instalment and diverse state development projects.

New railway, road infrastructure, and crop insurance schemes launched.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used the Paschimbanga Divas celebrations in Hooghly district to launch a fresh attack on previous governments in West Bengal, alleging that those who had "looted public money" were now being forced to return it and face imprisonment.

Addressing a gathering in Tarakeswar, Modi said, "Those who had looted public money in Bengal are returning it now, and they are being sent to jail."

Criticism Of Previous Governments

Without naming any party, the Prime Minister accused earlier governments in the state of obstructing development and creating conditions that forced people to migrate in search of opportunities.

"We have been witness to how previous governments functioned. They pushed Bengal backwards and turned it into a land of exodus," he said, according to PTI.

Modi claimed that the state was now witnessing a renewed sense of hope and progress.

"There is new freshness in the air of Bengal as if the state is now free from shackles," he said, adding, "May this historic Paschimbanga Divas inspire development of West Bengal."

The Prime Minister also alleged that a previous state government had delayed land transfers required for border fencing projects.

"The previous government in Bengal had halted the transfer of land for border fencing. That process started under the present regime," he said.

PM-Kisan Instalment Released

During the Paschimbanga Divas programme, Modi released the 23rd instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme, transferring more than ₹18,880 crore to over 9.44 crore beneficiaries across the country.

The event was attended by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, legislators, government officials and members of the public.

Projects Across Multiple Sectors

The Prime Minister also launched, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects spanning railways, agriculture, rural development, fisheries and animal husbandry.

Among the major announcements was the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in West Bengal. The scheme is expected to provide insurance coverage to nearly 50 lakh farmers across around 14 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the state during 2026-27. Crops valued at an estimated ₹28,140 crore are expected to be covered under the programme.

Modi further dedicated to the nation and laid foundation stones for railway projects worth around ₹590 crore.

In addition, he inaugurated 49 road infrastructure projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), covering more than 315 kilometres across various districts of West Bengal.