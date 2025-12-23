Bomb Threat To British Airways London–Hyderabad Flight; Aircraft Lands Safely

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) A Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight from London has received a bomb threat, prompting aerodrome authorities to initiate standard safety protocols after the aircraft landed here, airport sources said on Tuesday.

The customer support service of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here received a mail bearing a bomb threat to the BA 277 flight from Heathrow to Hyderabad on Monday, they said.

"The flight landed safely, and a standard safety protocol was initiated. The flight has already departed for Heathrow," the sources told PTI.

Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into service, among others, sources added.

Earlier this month, two similar emails targeting Indigo's Madina–Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights were received by the airport, separately.

Madina–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Ahmedabad Airport. PTI GDK ADB

