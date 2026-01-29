Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Scolds MPs Chatting Among Themselves

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaLok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Scolds MPs Chatting Among Themselves

The speaker remarked that brief talks were allowed but not prolonged discussions.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:08 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday scolded members of the House seen talking to each other constantly during the Question Hour, asking them to step out of the chamber if they want prolonged discussions among themselves.

Birla said he has seen members from either side talking to each other constantly, disturbing others. Such behaviour is against the dignity of the House, and those who wish to indulge in prolonged discussions can go out of the Lok Sabha chamber, he said.

He warned that from now onwards he will name the members disturbing proceedings and asked Congress' K C Venugopal to cut short his chat with fellow members. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
