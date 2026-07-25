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English NewsNewsIndiaLawyer booked for barging inside Gurugram official's office, files counter-complaint

Lawyer booked for barging inside Gurugram official's office, files counter-complaint

Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI): A lawyer was among five persons booked for alleged misconduct, obstruction of official duty, and forcible entry into the office of the District Registrar of Firms and Societies, police said on Frida.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 01:34 AM (IST)

Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI): A lawyer was among five persons booked for alleged misconduct, obstruction of official duty, and forcible entry into the office of the District Registrar of Firms and Societies, police said on Friday.

Advocate Alka Dalal, a resident of Malibu Towne and an office-bearer of the Malibu Towne Plot Residents' Welfare Association, was among the five were booked at Civil Lines Police Station.

According to a complaint filed by District Registrar Arpit Gehlawat, Dalal came to his office beyond meeting hours on Thursday and barged inside along with 5-6 unidentified persons, who claimed to be advocates and police.

Gehlawat alleged that during the incident, he was threatened and manhandled.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Dalal and others under sections 132, 221, 224, 3 (5), 351(3) of the BNS at Civil Lines Police Station the same day.

Simultaneously, Dalal also filed a complaint to the police commissioner against Gehlawat on Friday, alleging indecent and derogatory behaviour.

"When I visited the office, the officer became offended and shouted … in a most derogatory and insulting manner, commanding me to get out of his office," she alleged.

"As per the complaint, an FIR was registered, and a probe is underway. Further action will be taken in accordance with the facts that emerge during the investigation," a police officer said. PTI COR VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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