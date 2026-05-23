Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaLabour contractor shot dead by unknown persons inside Faridabad warehouse

Labour contractor shot dead by unknown persons inside Faridabad warehouse

Faridabad, May 22 (PTI): A man sleeping at an ash-packing warehouse in Ghazipur area here was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants early on Friday, police sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 May 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

Faridabad, May 22 (PTI): A man sleeping at an ash-packing warehouse in Ghazipur area here was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants early on Friday, police said.

An FIR has been registered in this connection at Dabua police station.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Yogesh Kumar (31), originally from Bihar, who worked as a warehouse contractor.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Yogesh arrived at the warehouse around 11:00 pm on Thursday night with some labourers from Bihar.

After having dinner with the labourers, everyone went to sleep at different locations around 1:00 am. Yogesh was sleeping on a cot inside the warehouse premises, police said.

According to police, Yogesh was shot in the head by unknown persons between 2:00 and 3:00 am, killing him on the spot.

Other workers at the warehouse told police they heard what sounded like a firecracker during the night, but ignored it. When they woke up in the morning, they found Yogesh lying on the cot in a pool of blood, and informed the police.

The Dabua police station received information about the incident around 5:30 am on Friday and a team rushed the spot. A forensic team was also called in, which collected evidence from the scene, police said.

"We are trying to determine who entered the warehouse late at night and what the motive behind the murder might be. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is also being examined," a senior officer said.

Police have shifted the body to the ESIC Hospital mortuary for post-mortem and investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws

Published at : 23 May 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 23 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Various organisations, former civil servants oppose CJI’s environmental activists comment
Various organisations, former civil servants oppose CJI’s environmental activists comment
India
Labour contractor shot dead by unknown persons inside Faridabad warehouse
Labour contractor shot dead by unknown persons inside Faridabad warehouse
India
Robbery, relative and husband: The plot thickens in Delhi double murder case
Robbery, relative and husband: The plot thickens in Delhi double murder case
India
J-K education minister calls for adopting roadmap to curb drug abuse in educational institutions
J-K education minister calls for adopting roadmap to curb drug abuse in educational institutions
Advertisement

Videos

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws
Heatwave crisis: Severe heat dome grips North India as temperatures soar up to 48°C
Law and order situation: Lucknow fort dispute escalates between Pasi and Muslim communities
Twisha Case: High Court to Hear Samar Singh’s Anticipatory Bail Plea at 2:30 PM
Major Break in Twisha Death Case: Madhya Pradesh Government Recommends CBI Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rama Krishna Sreepada
Rama Krishna Sreepada
India's Next Cyber Threat Won't Be Hacked. It Will Be Engineered
Opinion
Embed widget