Labour contractor shot dead by unknown persons inside Faridabad warehouse

Faridabad, May 22 (PTI): A man sleeping at an ash-packing warehouse in Ghazipur area here was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants early on Friday, police said.

An FIR has been registered in this connection at Dabua police station.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Yogesh Kumar (31), originally from Bihar, who worked as a warehouse contractor.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Yogesh arrived at the warehouse around 11:00 pm on Thursday night with some labourers from Bihar.

After having dinner with the labourers, everyone went to sleep at different locations around 1:00 am. Yogesh was sleeping on a cot inside the warehouse premises, police said.

According to police, Yogesh was shot in the head by unknown persons between 2:00 and 3:00 am, killing him on the spot.

Other workers at the warehouse told police they heard what sounded like a firecracker during the night, but ignored it. When they woke up in the morning, they found Yogesh lying on the cot in a pool of blood, and informed the police.

The Dabua police station received information about the incident around 5:30 am on Friday and a team rushed the spot. A forensic team was also called in, which collected evidence from the scene, police said.

"We are trying to determine who entered the warehouse late at night and what the motive behind the murder might be. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is also being examined," a senior officer said.

Police have shifted the body to the ESIC Hospital mortuary for post-mortem and investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)