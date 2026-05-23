J-K education minister calls for adopting roadmap to curb drug abuse in educational institutions

Srinagar, May 22 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakeena Itoo on Friday called for adopting comprehensive roadmap and awareness mechanism to curb drug abuse in educational institutions across the Union Territory.

In a move to strengthen the fight against substance abuse in J-K, the minister for education called for adopting a comprehensive roadmap and awareness mechanism in all educational institutions and coaching centres across the UT to identify and prevent drug abuse among the youth at an early stage, an official spokesman said.

He said that while chairing a high-level review meeting on strengthening drug de-addiction, mental health awareness and rehabilitation measures here, the minister emphasised that the growing threat of drug addiction among young people demands a coordinated and society-wide response involving government departments, educational institutions, parents, civil society and healthcare professionals.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of various departments, representatives of Civil Society Forum, Private Schools Association, Un-aided Private Schools Association and Private Coaching Centres Association, prominent citizens, and other concerned stakeholders, he said.

Addressing the participants in the meeting, Itoo directed the officers of school education, higher education and health departments to initiate structured awareness programmes in schools, colleges, universities and private coaching centres with the objective of early detection, timely counselling and rehabilitation of vulnerable students.

She stressed that preventive intervention and awareness at the grassroots level are essential to protect the younger generation from falling prey to narcotic substances.

"Educational institutions are not merely centres of learning but also platforms for shaping responsible and healthy citizens. We must ensure that our campuses remain completely free from the influence of drugs and tobacco," she said. PTI SSB MNK MNK

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