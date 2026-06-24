Under-Construction Shed Collapses In Kolkata's Taratala, 23 Workers Feared Trapped

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister questioned construction legality; investigations into safety protocols initiated.

Kolkata warehouse collapse: A major rescue operation is underway in Kolkata after the roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in the city's Taratala area on Wednesday, leaving several workers trapped beneath a mountain of debris. The incident occurred around noon on Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in western Kolkata, where labourers were working inside the structure when the roof suddenly gave way. Authorities fear that at least 23 workers may be trapped under the wreckage, although the exact number is yet to be officially confirmed.

Emergency personnel rushed to the site within minutes as concerns mounted over the fate of those caught beneath the collapsed structure.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation Launched

Rescue efforts were immediately initiated by multiple agencies, including Kolkata Police, fire and emergency services, civil defence teams and the Disaster Management Group.

Officials said seven workers had been rescued from the debris as of the latest update. Search operations remain in progress, with teams working carefully to reach individuals who may still be trapped under collapsed concrete slabs and twisted metal frames.

Heavy machinery, including cranes and lifting equipment, has been deployed to remove large sections of the damaged structure. Rescue personnel are proceeding cautiously to avoid triggering further collapses while searching for survivors.

#WATCH | Taratala | West Bengal Minister Dr. Indranil Khan says, "Our priority is to rescue the people trapped inside...All the rescue teams are present at the spot...This is all illegal which was constructed when the TMC was in power..." https://t.co/O68iBSS8Lb pic.twitter.com/nRD4U5oEo8 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

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Minister Raises Questions Over Construction

West Bengal Minister Dr. Indranil Khan visited the accident site to assess the situation and monitor ongoing rescue efforts.

Speaking to reporters, he stressed that saving those trapped remains the government's immediate focus.

He said, “Our priority is to rescue the people trapped inside...All the rescue teams are present at the spot...This is all illegal which was constructed when the TMC was in power...”

Chaos and Panic After Sudden Collapse

Eyewitnesses described moments of panic as the roof unexpectedly caved in, leaving workers scrambling for safety.

Visuals from the scene showed rescuers navigating through mangled steel beams, shattered concrete and other debris in an effort to reach those feared trapped beneath the structure. Several emergency teams could be seen coordinating closely as they searched for signs of life.

Families of missing workers gathered near the site throughout the day, anxiously awaiting information from rescue officials.