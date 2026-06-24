'Remain Vigilant': India Advises Against Non-Essential Travel To Iran Over Security Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India renewed Iran travel advisory, urging non-essential travel avoidance.

Embassy noted security improvement but advised continued vigilance for citizens.

Indian citizens in Iran should register for timely assistance.

Emergency contacts available; stay informed via official channels.

India has renewed its travel advisory for Iran, urging citizens to continue avoiding non-essential visits to the country despite indications that the security situation has improved in recent days. In an updated advisory issued on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in Tehran said it has been closely tracking developments across Iran and acknowledged positive changes in the overall environment. However, it cautioned that uncertainties remain and advised Indian nationals to remain vigilant.

“The Embassy of India, Tehran, has been closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the mission said in its statement. While noting an “improvement in the overall situation,” the embassy maintained that Indian citizens should refrain from undertaking unnecessary travel to the country until further notice.

Embassy Calls For Continued Vigilance

The advisory emphasised that those currently residing in Iran, as well as individuals who must travel there for unavoidable reasons, should exercise heightened caution.

Citizens were advised to “exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times, and maintain constant situational awareness.” The embassy also encouraged Indian nationals to stay informed through reliable sources and carefully follow directions issued by local authorities.

ALSO READ: US Senate Rebukes Trump As It Passes War Powers Resolution To End Iran War

Registration Urged For Indians In Iran

To strengthen communication and provide assistance when required, the embassy has asked all Indian nationals present in Iran to register with the mission as soon as possible.

“All Indian nationals currently in Iran, and those arriving in Iran, are strongly advised to register their particulars with the Embassy of India, Tehran, at the earliest opportunity,” the statement read, as per reports.

Officials believe registration will help the mission maintain contact with citizens and provide timely updates should the situation change.

ALSO READ: 'They're Wrong': Trump Insists Iran Agreed To Nuclear Inspections, Threatens To Scrap Talks

Emergency Assistance Details Shared

As part of the advisory, the embassy shared emergency contact information for Indian nationals seeking assistance or guidance while in Iran.

Citizens can contact the mission through email at cons.tehran@mea.gov.in. Emergency support is also available through dedicated helpline numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359.

The embassy further advised Indians to regularly check its official website and social media channels for the latest updates, travel guidance and safety information.