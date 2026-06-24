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HomeNewsWorld'Remain Vigilant': India Advises Against Non-Essential Travel To Iran Over Security Concerns

'Remain Vigilant': India Advises Against Non-Essential Travel To Iran Over Security Concerns

India has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, saying security has improved but caution remains necessary.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India renewed Iran travel advisory, urging non-essential travel avoidance.
  • Embassy noted security improvement but advised continued vigilance for citizens.
  • Indian citizens in Iran should register for timely assistance.
  • Emergency contacts available; stay informed via official channels.

India has renewed its travel advisory for Iran, urging citizens to continue avoiding non-essential visits to the country despite indications that the security situation has improved in recent days. In an updated advisory issued on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in Tehran said it has been closely tracking developments across Iran and acknowledged positive changes in the overall environment. However, it cautioned that uncertainties remain and advised Indian nationals to remain vigilant.

“The Embassy of India, Tehran, has been closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the mission said in its statement. While noting an “improvement in the overall situation,” the embassy maintained that Indian citizens should refrain from undertaking unnecessary travel to the country until further notice.

Embassy Calls For Continued Vigilance

The advisory emphasised that those currently residing in Iran, as well as individuals who must travel there for unavoidable reasons, should exercise heightened caution.

Citizens were advised to “exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times, and maintain constant situational awareness.” The embassy also encouraged Indian nationals to stay informed through reliable sources and carefully follow directions issued by local authorities.

 

ALSO READ: US Senate Rebukes Trump As It Passes War Powers Resolution To End Iran War

Registration Urged For Indians In Iran

To strengthen communication and provide assistance when required, the embassy has asked all Indian nationals present in Iran to register with the mission as soon as possible.

“All Indian nationals currently in Iran, and those arriving in Iran, are strongly advised to register their particulars with the Embassy of India, Tehran, at the earliest opportunity,” the statement read, as per reports.

Officials believe registration will help the mission maintain contact with citizens and provide timely updates should the situation change.

ALSO READ: 'They're Wrong': Trump Insists Iran Agreed To Nuclear Inspections, Threatens To Scrap Talks

Emergency Assistance Details Shared

As part of the advisory, the embassy shared emergency contact information for Indian nationals seeking assistance or guidance while in Iran.

Citizens can contact the mission through email at cons.tehran@mea.gov.in. Emergency support is also available through dedicated helpline numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359.

The embassy further advised Indians to regularly check its official website and social media channels for the latest updates, travel guidance and safety information.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's current travel advice for Iran?

India has renewed its travel advisory, urging citizens to avoid non-essential visits to Iran. Despite some improvements, uncertainties remain, and vigilance is advised.

What should Indian nationals currently in Iran do?

They should exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant, and register their particulars with the Embassy of India, Tehran, at the earliest opportunity.

How can Indian citizens in Iran get emergency assistance?

They can contact the Embassy via email at cons.tehran@mea.gov.in or use the provided helpline numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, +989932179359.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tehran Iran Indian Embassy India Iran Travel Advisory US IRan War Iran Travel Warning
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