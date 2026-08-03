Students outnumbered by 'puncture banane wale, tala banane wale' at Jantar Mantar protest: Bidhuri

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI): Senior BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday alleged that "puncture banane wale aur tala banane wale" (those who fix tyre punctures and locksmiths) outnumbered students at the recent Jantar Mantar protest against the NEET paper leak.

Addressing a "Gen Z Summit" held at Tughlaqabad in South Delhi, Bidhuri criticised the abusive language used at the protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bidhuri's remarks come in the backdrop of Modi's appeal to "forgive" young protesters who used abusive language against him and his late mother.

"Can the sons and daughters of India talk like this about Modi ji and his family? They must be the children of puncture repairers who were using such words against Modi ji," Bidhuri said.

The former two-time South Delhi MP also lashed out at Opposition leaders and said that the youth were misled to gather at Jantar Mantar for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protest demanding resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak.

"Puncture banane wale, tala banane wale (those who fix tyre puncture and locksmiths) were there (Jantar Mantar) in larger numbers. Students were fewer in number," he said.

In a late-night video message posted on Instagram and X on August 1, Modi said it pained him that even his late mother was subjected to "filthy abuses" at Jantar Mantar and expressed "cultural shock" over the language used by young women protesters.

At the same time, he called for forgiving the "misguided children", saying the youth should be guided rather than punished. PTI VIT SHS SHS

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