Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala CM Rejects Dileep’s ‘Conspiracy’ Claim, Says Police Acted On Evidence In 2017 Assault Case

Kerala CM Rejects Dileep’s ‘Conspiracy’ Claim, Says Police Acted On Evidence In 2017 Assault Case

Pinarayi Vijayan also extended the government's support for the survivor, a multi-lingual cinema professional who was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in 2017.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday rejected actor Dileep's allegations against some police officials in the actress sexual assault case and said the investigators had acted based on the evidence before them.

He also extended the government's support for the survivor, a multi-lingual cinema professional who was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in 2017.

Vijayan also denied Dileep's claim that he had filed a complaint with the CM about an alleged conspiracy to implicate him in the case.

While addressing reporters here, Vijayan said the actor was saying all these things now to justify certain things on his part.

"I don't remember him submitting any representation like that. He himself should clarify it. The investigators had taken the action based on the evidence they received. That cannot be viewed as a conspiracy against anyone," the CM said.

When reporters asked more about the judgement and the prosecution, Vijayan said he cannot comment anything further without knowing the details of the verdict.

"But, I would like to make a thing clear beyond doubt, that the government has always adopted a stand supporting the survivor. We will continue the same in future also," Vijayan asserted.

The CM's remarks came a day after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court acquitted Dileep in the sensational case.

The court, however, found six others, including prime accused Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, guilty. He had allegedly directly committed the crime. Apart from Dileep, the court acquitted three others in the case.

Shortly after he was acquitted in the case, Dileep on Monday alleged that there was a "real conspiracy" in the case to make him an accused in the case with an eye on destroying his career.

Without naming anyone, he claimed a top woman police officer and a group of "criminal police" chosen by her to probe the case had acted against him.

Dileep accused them of fabricating a false story against him with the support of the prime accused in the case and his co-inmate in the jail.

The verdict was pronounced by Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese, who had concluded the hearing in the lengthy trial on November 25.

The government has said that it would appeal against the lower court verdict. PTI LGK SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Pinarayi VIjayan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
SIR Debate: Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh Demands Deep Electoral Reforms in Parliament
Mirzapur Shock: Girl Attacked With Blade After Opposing Religious Conversion, Tension in Area
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget