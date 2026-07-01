Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaAAP Is 'True Sanatani' Party, BJP Used Lord Ram's Name For Votes: Kejriwal

AAP Is 'True Sanatani' Party, BJP Used Lord Ram's Name For Votes: Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleged that while the BJP frequently invokes Lord Ram and the Ram temple in its speeches and election campaigns, its senior leaders have "failed" to visit the temple and offer prayers.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 02:02 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party is "true Sanatani" and has worked with genuine devotion towards its values, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, while alleging that the BJP used Lord Ram's name for political gains.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that while the BJP frequently invokes Lord Ram and the Ram temple in its speeches and election campaigns, its senior leaders have "failed" to visit the temple and offer prayers.

He claimed, "The BJP seeks votes in the name of Lord Ram, but they do not consider him God. All Sanatanis in the country are hurt by donation theft at the Ram temple; the BJP will be out of power at the Centre and in UP." The BJP did not immediately react to the allegation.

Kejriwal also claimed there was no public record of one senior BJP leader visiting the Ram temple in more than two years since its consecration.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Political Attack: AAP Questions Amit Shah Over Ram Temple Visit

Published at : 01 Jul 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP AAP ARVIND KEJRIWAL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
AAP Is 'True Sanatani' Party, BJP Used Lord Ram's Name For Votes: Kejriwal
AAP Is 'True Sanatani' Party, BJP Used Lord Ram's Name For Votes: Kejriwal
India
100+ Eminent Indians And Pakistanis Write To Modi, Shehbaz, Call For Talks And Restoration Of Ties
100+ Eminent Indians And Pakistanis Write To Modi, Shehbaz, Call For Talks And Restoration Of Ties
India
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Maximum Money Was Stolen During Mahakumbh, Police Seek ED Probe
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Maximum Money Was Stolen During Mahakumbh, Police Seek ED Probe
India
Who Is Muskan Soni? The Dentist Suspended Over Comments On Ketan's Wig
Who Is Muskan Soni? The Dentist Suspended Over Comments On Ketan's Wig
Advertisement

Videos

Political Attack: AAP Questions Amit Shah Over Ram Temple Visit
Investigation: Major Breakthrough in Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Weather Update: Heavy Monsoon Rains Lash Mumbai and Several States
Birthday Celebration: SP Workers Mark Akhilesh Yadav's Birthday with Religious Rituals
Weather Alert: High Tide Threat Raises Flood Concerns in Mumbai
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget