AAP Is 'True Sanatani' Party, BJP Used Lord Ram's Name For Votes: Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party is "true Sanatani" and has worked with genuine devotion towards its values, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, while alleging that the BJP used Lord Ram's name for political gains.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that while the BJP frequently invokes Lord Ram and the Ram temple in its speeches and election campaigns, its senior leaders have "failed" to visit the temple and offer prayers.

He claimed, "The BJP seeks votes in the name of Lord Ram, but they do not consider him God. All Sanatanis in the country are hurt by donation theft at the Ram temple; the BJP will be out of power at the Centre and in UP." The BJP did not immediately react to the allegation.

Kejriwal also claimed there was no public record of one senior BJP leader visiting the Ram temple in more than two years since its consecration.

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