BJP Names Nominees From Six States For March 16 Rajya Sabha Elections

BJP Names Nominees From Six States For March 16 Rajya Sabha Elections

In a press statement issued from its central office in New Delhi, the party said its central election committee has approved the names for the elections scheduled for March 16.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday declared its candidates for the 2026 biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, naming nominees from six states, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha and West Bengal.

In a press statement issued from its central office in New Delhi, the party said its central election committee has approved the names for the elections scheduled for March 16.

Bihar Picks: Focus On Leadership And Organisation

From Bihar, the BJP has nominated Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar.

Nabin’s candidature carries particular significance as he assumed charge as the BJP’s national president on January 20, marking what is seen as a generational transition in the party’s top leadership. A prominent figure in Bihar politics, he has held important organisational and ministerial roles in the state and is regarded as being close to the central leadership.

The second nominee from Bihar, Shivesh Kumar, is seen as an organisational functionary with experience in state-level party affairs.

Assam And Northeast Representation

In Assam, the BJP has fielded Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan. Both leaders have been associated with the party’s expansion efforts in the Northeast.

Candidates From Chhattisgarh And Haryana

Laxmi Verma has been named as the party’s candidate from Chhattisgarh.

From Haryana, the BJP has nominated Sanjay Bhatia.

Odisha And West Bengal Nominees

In Odisha, the party has selected Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar as its nominees.

Rahul Sinha has been named as the BJP’s candidate from West Bengal for the Upper House.

Biennial Elections And Electoral Arithmetic

Rajya Sabha biennial elections are held to fill seats of members whose terms are due to expire. Legislators in the respective state assemblies cast their votes to elect candidates to the Upper House.

While the BJP holds comfortable numbers in certain states, contests in others may depend on cross-voting or alliance arithmetic.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which states have the BJP announced Rajya Sabha candidates for?

The BJP has announced candidates for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections in Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha, and West Bengal.

When are the Rajya Sabha biennial elections scheduled?

The Rajya Sabha biennial elections are scheduled to be held on March 16.

Who are the BJP's nominees from Bihar?

The BJP has nominated Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar from Bihar.

How are Rajya Sabha members elected?

Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by the legislators in the respective state assemblies.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Sanjay Bhatia Nitin Nabin Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 Six States Laxmi Verma
Opinion
