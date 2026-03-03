BJP Names Nominees From Six States For March 16 Rajya Sabha Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday declared its candidates for the 2026 biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, naming nominees from six states, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha and West Bengal.

In a press statement issued from its central office in New Delhi, the party said its central election committee has approved the names for the elections scheduled for March 16.

Bihar Picks: Focus On Leadership And Organisation

From Bihar, the BJP has nominated Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar.

Nabin’s candidature carries particular significance as he assumed charge as the BJP’s national president on January 20, marking what is seen as a generational transition in the party’s top leadership. A prominent figure in Bihar politics, he has held important organisational and ministerial roles in the state and is regarded as being close to the central leadership.

BJP announces its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.



Nitin Nabin, Shivesh Kumar from Bihar.

Terash Gowalla, Jogen Mohan from Assam.

Laxmi Verma from Chhattisgarh.

Sanjay Bhatia from Haryana.

Manmohan Samal, Sujeet Kumar from Odisha

Rahul Sinha from West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/jM3afnPLLi — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2026

The second nominee from Bihar, Shivesh Kumar, is seen as an organisational functionary with experience in state-level party affairs.

Assam And Northeast Representation

In Assam, the BJP has fielded Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan. Both leaders have been associated with the party’s expansion efforts in the Northeast.

Candidates From Chhattisgarh And Haryana

Laxmi Verma has been named as the party’s candidate from Chhattisgarh.

From Haryana, the BJP has nominated Sanjay Bhatia.

Odisha And West Bengal Nominees

In Odisha, the party has selected Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar as its nominees.

Rahul Sinha has been named as the BJP’s candidate from West Bengal for the Upper House.

Biennial Elections And Electoral Arithmetic

Rajya Sabha biennial elections are held to fill seats of members whose terms are due to expire. Legislators in the respective state assemblies cast their votes to elect candidates to the Upper House.

While the BJP holds comfortable numbers in certain states, contests in others may depend on cross-voting or alliance arithmetic.